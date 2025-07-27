Currie Cup results: Bulls outgun WP, Lions smash Sharks

In Cape Town, the Bulls unleashed a try-scoring fiesta to dispatch Western Province 48-23. Meanwhile, at Ellis Park, the Lions delivered a powerful statement, securing a comprehensive 46-5 victory over a young Sharks side.

The stage is now set for some epic clashes next weekend. The Bulls will host the Sharks in Pretoria, while Western Province will travel to Ellis Park to face the Lions.

Here is a rundown of yesterday’s games:

Rampant Bulls outgun WP

The Vodacom Bulls ran in six tries and flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain put in a flawless kicking display to beat Western Province at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Zak Burger and No 8 Jeandre Rudolph each scored a brace of tries as the Bulls registered a 48-23 win to get their Currie Cup campaign off to the ideal start.

The Bulls struck early through maul dominance. Hooker Joe van Zyl and Burger crossing in quick succession before flyhalf Kyle Smith’s boot and sharp intercept try from fullback Shilton van Wyk pulled WP back to 14-13.

Sintu Manjezi’s reply restored momentum for the Bulls, who capitalised when the hosts were reduced to 13 men, with Rudolph powering over for the Bulls’ bonus-point try.

WP skipper Zain Davids and locks Gary Porter and Alex Groves all saw yellow in the first half.

The Bulls took a 38-16 lead into the sheds, but it was Province who came out stronger in the third quarter.

Winger Courtnall Skosan rounded off some solid build-up play from the hosts and there were hopes of a revival. But Rudolph’s second try and Chamberlain’s boot made sure that the result was never in doubt.

Seven-try Lions smash Sharks

The Lions gained a semblance of revenge for last year’s Currie Cup final defeat with a comprehensive win against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Eleven survivors from that decider helped the hosts open their 2025 campaign with a seven-try, 46-5 victory against a young Sharks side.

Flanker Jarod Cairns and winger Rabz Maxwane scored tries to give the Lions a 10-0 lead, with the latter’s coming after a break by Blitzbok Angelo Davids and scrumhalf Nico Steyn’s cross kick.

Just before the break, Phiko Sobahle’s deliberate knock-down resulted in a yellow card for the Sharks winger and a penalty try to the Lions. Maxwane scored his second, and the Lions’ fourth, while playing against 14 men to make it 24-0 at the break.

No sooner was Sobahle set to return to the field early in the second half than Sharks flyhalf Jean Smith was yellow-carded, and Lions debutant Davids scored while he was off.

Sobahle finally got the Sharks on the board with 12 minutes remaining, but Rynhardt Jonker and Layton Horn then dotted down in quick succession to complete the rout.