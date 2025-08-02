Jandre Nel stars as Cheetahs outrun Pumas

Scrumhalf Jandre Nel scored four of the Cheetahs’ six tries in an emphatic Currie Cup win against the Pumas in Bloemfontein last night.

The hosts bounced back from an opening-round defeat to Boland with a 42-25 victory, while the Pumas – who beat Griquas last weekend – suffered a first loss.

Nel grabbed a 30-minute hat-trick before No 8 Neels Volschenk scored in the last play of the first half to give the Cheetahs a 28-13 lead at the break, with two tries from No 9 Ross Braude keeping the Pumas in the contest.

Again, again and again ‍ It’s a 30-minute hattrick from Jandre Nel in the first half Stream #CurrieCup on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/IahYJKYlk2 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 1, 2025

Centre Carl-Jan Coetzee’s try early in the second half stretched the hosts’ lead to 35-13, before midfielders Sango Xamlashe and Wiaan van Niekerk dotted down to earn the Pumas a bonus point.

But Nel had the final say, scoring his fourth try.

Cheetahs: Tries: Jandre Nel (4), Neels Volschenk, Carl-Jan Coetzee. Conversions: Tiaan Swanepoel (5), Cohen Jasper.

Pumas: Tries: Ross Braude (2), Sango Xamlashle, Wiaan van Niekerk. Conversions: Visagie. Penalties: Visagie.

The post Nel stars as Cheetahs outrun Pumas appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.