Thembinkosi Lorch faces Sundowns exit after missing pre-season

Thembinkosi Lorch appears to have no future at Mamelodi Sundowns, with sources indicating the former PSL Footballer of the Season is not part of head coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans.

The Citizen reports that Lorch was among the first casualties following Cardoso’s arrival last December, having been loaned to Wydad Casablanca just a month later. Rushine de Reuck also departed during the same window, joining Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva on loan.

Lorch impressed during his stint at Wydad, particularly with his performances at the Fifa Club World Cup, sparking speculation that he could be reintegrated into the Sundowns setup. However, Phakaaathi understands that Cardoso remains unconvinced and is looking to move in a different direction.

The 32-year-old failed to report for pre-season, prompting the Sundowns hierarchy to explore possible exit options. Having signed from Orlando Pirates in a high-profile switch in January 2024, Lorch’s move to Chloorkop has ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

He is currently training on his own while plotting his next move, believed to be in North Africa. Cardoso, who has consistently expressed a preference for a smaller squad, has already approved De Reuck’s switch to Simba SC in Tanzania.

Lorch is expected to be the next to leave as Sundowns continue to trim their squad for the new season, with other big-name players also expected to depart the Chloorkop-based side.