Roodepoort teen signs with Italian rugby club

A student at Crawford International Ruimsig in Roodepoort has an exciting future ahead of him after Italian rugby scouts spotted him during a recent rugby competition in Vanderbijlpark and offered him a professional contract.

As soon as the last school bell rings for Grade 12 learner Olerato Mutungwa, he will be joining the Benetton Rugby in Treviso, Italy to play rugby.

Roodepoort Record reports Mutungwa was recently selected to play for Central West U19 in a highly competitive rugby competition in Vanderbijlpark.

His team lost to Wes (a squad composed of players from Jeppe, St John’s, St Stithians, and other elite rugby schools) by just one point despite their efforts.

However, Mutungwa’s performance was enough to catch the eye of Italian scouts who were impressed with his perseverance, technical skill, and flexibility on the field.

After the news of his signing, the community responded to Mutungwa’s achievements, with one reader, Florence Kalipa, commenting on Crawford’s Facebook post.

“Amazing and well deserved. As you always said, if you’re hungry for it, you will never allow anyone to take your food. Well done and congratulations to you and your parents,” said Florence.

Mutungwa expressed his feelings ahead of the move to Italy.

“It’s nerves and change, but I’m excited, I want to see what the sport has in store for me, and hopefully I’ll play this sport for a long time.”

Benetton competes in the United Rugby Championship, the European Rugby Challenge Cup and European Champions Cup.

He outlined the impact his coaches have had on his career so far.

“My coaches mean more than anything to me. I go to a special breakdown academy, which pushes me to the limits. Last year, my confidence in this sport was not high because I felt like I couldn’t achieve what I wanted. Thanks to my coaches who made time for me, I achieved this opportunity,” said Mutungwa.