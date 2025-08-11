We just want to win — Springboks’ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Rising Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says he doesn’t have any big personal goals for the rest of the international season, except to help the reigning world champions win as many games as possible, which in turn will lead to the side winning more trophies.

The Boks are next in action in the Rugby Championship, which kicks off this coming weekend, with Rassie Erasmus’ side up against the Wallabies in the first of two Tests in Joburg on Saturday.

They also face the Australians the following week in Cape Town, before turning their attention to the two away Tests against the All Blacks. They complete their campaign with home and away Tests against Argentina.

The Boks have so far this year beaten the invitational Barbarians, Italy in two Tests and Georgia.

Winning start

Flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was speaking at a Powerade sponsorship event on Friday, said the Boks’ focus was on continuing their winning start to the 2025 season. He added there was a lot of confidence in the team after their recent two-week training camp in Joburg.

“The team, we just want to win as many games as possible. The more games we win the better chance we have of winning trophies. So, the Springboks just want to win as many games as possible this year,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“The camp was eye-opening and kind of set us straight about what we want to achieve in the Rugby Championship. We have worked so hard and it just shows how motivated the coaching staff are to see us do big things, and we just want to reciprocate that energy back to them.

“It has become an enjoyable process [preparing for big competitions]. Last year we tasted Rugby Championship [success], what that felt like, and that taste is still lingering. We want to taste that [success] again and pre seasons like this are the way to get that.”

Eden Park

Arguably, the Boks’ biggest game of the year will be their massive encounter against their fiercest rivals, the All Blacks, at their fortress Eden Park, where the South Africans have not won since 1937, but the teams did draw there in 1994.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is excited about the opportunity to possibly play in that match, and admits that the players will be prepared for the high-pressure encounter, due to the environment they live and train in.

“I think every little stepping stone to moments like that are crucial. Whether it be a [massive] game at Eden Park, a Rugby Championship decider or a world cup game. The high-pressure environment helps to mold you to cope with those moments,” explained the No 10.

But first up this weekend is Australia and the Boks will be desperate to get their Rugby Championship campaign off to a flying start. Erasmus will name his matchday-23 today.

