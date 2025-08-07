Rassie sings praises of young guns as Boks wrap up training camp ahead of Rugby Champs

The reigning world champions will next turn their attention to the Wallabies, who they face in their competition opener next weekend.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was full of praise for the three U20 stars who participated in the reigning world champions’ two-week training camp in Joburg.

Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste, and Haashim Pead, who were all part of the World Rugby U20 Championship-winning Junior Springboks team from just a few weeks ago, were invited to train with the senior team for the last two weeks.

The Boks wrapped up their training camp on Thursday, ahead of the 2025 Rugby Championship which gets under way next weekend, with Erasmus’ team hosting the Australian Wallabies at Ellis Park.

The teams will meet again a week later in Cape Town. The Boks are the defending champions.

‘Experience how we operate’

“It was fantastic to have Bathobele, Cheswill, and Haashim with us, and it was impressive to see their enthusiasm and the way they grabbed the opportunity with both hands on and off the field,” said Erasmus.

“We were very pleased with the way they slotted into the training sessions and used the time to interact with the Springbok players and learn from them, even though we made it clear that there was no pressure on them to grasp all our structures and systems.

“It was rather an opportunity for them to experience how we operate in the team and to expose them to what is required to perform at this level, and they certainly embraced the opportunity.”

The three U20 players will now return to their respective unions and be available for Currie Cup duty. The Boks will continue their Rugby Championship preparations from Monday where their attention will be more specifically focused on the Wallabies.

‘Amazing’ to train with the Boks

Jooste said it was a privilege to have been able to train alongside the world champions.

“The past two weeks with the Boks have been incredible,” said Jooste. “As a Junior Bok, it was a privilege to be among the best, and although it was tough, I learned a lot. I walk away with new insights, more confidence and an even greater hunger to grow.”

Pead, who was in his second season with the Junior Boks this year, said the experience had been “amazing” while Hlekani said he was able to improve the techniques he was lacking in.

“I’ve learnt valuable lessons, and the experience I gained will truly go a long way,” said Pead, who was second on the list of top try scorers at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Hlekani added: “I’ll definitely take what I learned and use it to improve my game, and hopefully we’ll get another opportunity like this in future. I’m going to keep pushing, stay hungry, and hopefully one day I’ll be part of this squad.”