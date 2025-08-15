Bryan Habana backs Edwill van der Merwe to break Bok record

Springbok legend Bryan Habana expects winger Edwill van der Merwe to make history against the Wallabies at Emirates Airline Park tomorrow.

The 29-year-old speedster has scored five tries in his first three Tests against Wales, Italy and Georgia, and will become the first Bok to cross in each of his first four matches if he dots down in Joburg.

Habana, speaking at the Peregrine Capital X Rugby Centurions launch party yesterday, said he’s excited by what Van der Merwe and the other Bok wingers have achieved.

“They are redefining how people see wing play,” said Habana. “Edwill could become the first Springbok to score tries in his first four matches, and I always tell people, records are there to be broken.

“If I look at what Cheslin [Kolbe] is doing, Kurt-Lee [Arendse] and Makazole [Mapoimpi] and how they’ve been given that platform to showcase their talents and individualism, it is phenomenal.

“As a fan, it is brilliant to see how those who have been given the opportunity in the Springbok team are going out and performing. Long may that continue, and records be broken.”

Habana, who scored a record 67 tries for the Boks in 124 Tests, believes Van der Merwe’s work ethic and unique skill set make him a constant threat.

“Edwill has been playing incredible rugby over the last six or seven years. He grafted hard and is a player who puts himself in positions to surprise opposition.

“His off-the-mark speed is excellent, his vision to pop up where opponents do not expect him to, and his power-to-weight ratio is up there with Cheslin. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and that is brilliant.

“It is a phenomenal opportunity to create some rugby history.”

