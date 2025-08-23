Late penalty try seals Boland’s shock victory over Pumas

A dominant first half from the Pumas crumbled as Boland surged late to clinch a dramatic comeback win in Mbombela with a penalty try.

Boland scored three second-half tries and a last-minute penalty try as they fought back from a 21-3 half-time deficit to beat the Pumas 29-26 yesterday.

The Pumas made a strong start, with former Scarlets prop Eduan Swart crashing over early to put the hosts ahead. Boland responded through a James Tedder penalty, but Canada international Ross Braude crossed twice in quick succession to stretch the Pumas’ lead to 21-3, flyhalf Danrich Visagie converting all three tries.

Boland struggled with discipline in the first half. Tedder and flanker Khwezi Mafu were both shown yellow cards, compounding the scoreboard challenge. To make matters worse, in-form flyhalf Ashlon Davids was forced off with an injury in the opening 20 minutes, replaced by Juan Mostert. The Pumas carried their 18-point lead into the second half.

Swart grabbed his second try shortly after the restart, but Boland responded with renewed energy in the third quarter. Tries from wingers Marcqiewn Titus and Xavier Mitchell, followed by a powerful finish from tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen, saw the visitors close the gap to just four points with ten minutes remaining.

Boland completed the comeback in dramatic fashion, earning a penalty try to seal an epic victory.

Next up, the Pumas travel to Cape Town to take on Western Province, while Boland head to Durban for a clash with the Sharks.

The post Boland rally to stun Pumas appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.