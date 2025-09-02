Al Ahly board unlikely to rehire Pitso Mosimane – expert

Respected Egyptian journalist Amr Fahmy believes it is highly unlikely that Pitso Mosimane will make a sensational return to Al Ahly, despite mounting calls from supporters.

According to The Citizen, the Red Devils dismissed former Orlando Pirates boss José Riveiro after only four domestic matches, recording one win, two draws and one defeat.

His final outing was a 2-0 Egyptian Premier League loss to CAF Champions League holders Pyramids FC, the same side that knocked Pirates out of the continental competition last season under his watch.

Passionate Al Ahly fans have urged the club to bring back Mosimane, who guided Al Ahly between 2020 and 2022. Speaking on Game On with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, Fahmy explained why the reunion is far from being a reality.

“When he left the club, the main problem was that the decision was taken by the club management and current president so to go back to Pitso now, it will be like the decision to let him leave was not correct,” Fahmy said.

“The way big clubs are run in Egypt, they don’t like to admit to their mistakes like letting the right coaches go so I don’t see it happening. In my opinion, if it happens again, Pitso would be a perfect fit for Al Ahly because he knows the club very well, the players and country. He was not surprised with any unfavourable circumstances that a European coach might find in Egypt because he adapted from day one.

“In my opinion and that of many Al Ahly fans, Pitso Mosimane would be a great choice but now the trend with the Al Ahly board is to hire a local Egyptian coach until the CAF Champions League group stages. If the results are favourable they will let him continue, and if not, they will seek a foreign coach.

“It’s not too far for Mosimane but at the end of the day the way some clubs are run in Egypt, they don’t like to admit their mistakes and go seek help from the same coach they let go. However, it has happened at Zamalek before, where Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira took over twice, and same with Frenchman Patrice Carteron. Maybe Al Ahly can do it, but so far it doesn’t seem likely. Who knows.”

Mosimane enjoyed remarkable success with Al Ahly, capturing two CAF Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups, one Egyptian league crown and two consecutive FIFA Club World Cup bronze medals.