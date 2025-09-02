Network Sport

Orlando Pirates coach hospitalised after collision on R21

Pirates’ coach and staff were hurt while helping at an accident after their Chippa United victory.

Jonty Mark 1 minute read
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five other staff members are in hospital after a road crash on Sunday.

The Citizen reports that Pirates issued a statement this morning confirming the incident.

Pirates statement says there were ‘serious injuries’

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and five members of the club’s staff were involved in a road traffic incident on Sunday night,” read the statement.

“The incident occurred on the R21 highway as the team returned from Gqeberha, following their hard-fought 3–0 victory against Chippa United. Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, Coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved. Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries.

“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. The club is in close contact with the medical team and will provide updates on their recovery in due course.”

‘We ask for privacy’

“At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues. The club has made arrangements to ensure that the affected individuals and their families receive all the necessary support during this difficult time.

“We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery. Further updates will be communicated when appropriate.”

Jonty Mark

Jonty is the editor of the Phakaaathi website, the Citizen's hub for football content. Jonty has covered South African football for almost 20 years, covering two World Cup finals and eight Africa Cup of Nations finals, travelling across the world to feed his love of the beautiful game.

