Network Sport

Springboks name team for All Blacks test at Eden Park

Rassie Erasmus has included several world cup winners in the squad as they prepare for Saturday’s The Rugby Championship showdown.

5 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read
Siya Kolisi is included in the starting lineup. Archive photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team to face the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship Test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (09:00 SA time).

According to The Citizen, Siya Kolisi returns from injury to play at No 8, with Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside and Marco van Staden at openside. Centre Jesse Kriel, however, will captain the side, as he did in the Boks’ last Test against Australia.

Willie le Roux is also back in the team at fullback, while Canan Moodie will play on the left wing.

Handre Pollard and Grant Williams will form the halfback pairing.

Up front, Eben Etzebeth’s lock partner will be Ruan Nortje, while Erasmus has opted for a traditional 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench. Young Ethan Hooker, with just one test cap to his name, is named among the replacements.

It is an experienced team with several world cup winners in the mix.

‘Fair to keep Kriel as captain’

Commenting on the decision to hand the captaincy to Kriel rather than regular skipper Kolisi, Erasmus said: “Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago, and we didn’t want to risk him unnecessarily, but with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week, Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at No 8.

“At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain, and it was only fair for us to keep things that way. He’s a great leader and one of the core players in our team. His communication with the referee and his teammates is good, and he leads by example in the way he plays, so he deserves this opportunity.

“It will also be a big occasion for him to captain the team against the All Blacks for the first time, so we are proud of Jesse, and we know he’ll carry this responsibility with great pride.”

The All Blacks team was also named earlier otoday, with lock Scott Barrett set to lead the side. His two brothers, Beauden (flyhalf) and Jordie (centre), were also named in the starting team.

Loose forward Ardie Savea will earn his 100th cap for the All Blacks on Saturday.

Springboks team to play at Eden Park (15–1):

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

