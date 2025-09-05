Final-round Currie Cup drama as 5 teams fight for 4 spots

Five teams are vying for the top four places – and the higher the better – in the Currie Cup’s final round-robin matches this weekend.

According to The Citizen, this comes as the country’s three most historically successful unions will be playing only for pride. The Bulls joined the Sharks and Western Province in falling out of the running for the play-offs last weekend.

The Griquas lead the table with five wins, more than any other side. They head into the seventh and final round with 25 points, followed by Boland (23), Lions (21), Cheetahs (21), and Pumas (20).

A loss for these sides could spell disaster while a win could mean a home semi-final or final.

Sharks play their Springboks

They may have it harder this weekend, with the return of United Rugby Championship players possibly swinging momentum towards the struggling sides.

Among them, the Sharks have announced the return of Springboks Vincent Tshituka, Jaden Hendrikse, Francois Venter, and Phepsi Buthelezi against the Pumas, with Lukhanyo Am and Jason Jenkins also playing in their invitational side against the Saracens on the same day.

The Sharks–Pumas match is the first of the weekend. The Durban side will be eager to make it three wins in a row while the Pumas need to follow on from their bonus-point victory against Western Province to move up from fifth.

Western Province, meanwhile, will be as desperate as any of the teams for a win, having suffered six straight defeats. They face Boland, who saw their three-game winning streak ended by the Sharks last week but will want to carry momentum through their tremendous Currie Cup campaign after promotion.

The Lions likewise draw on momentum after their thumping 44–5 victory over the Bulls when they face Griquas, who are on a five-game winning streak. They will need to impress their Ellis Park fans tomorrow after an up-and-down season.

The Griquas, however, are the in-form side at the moment and favourites to finish top of the table.

While that match might be the hottest of the weekend, the Bulls–Cheetahs endnote will likely determine the final standings for more than just the two teams.

Both once top the table and now sixth and fourth, respectively, the Bulls and Cheetahs will have all eyes on them again tomorrow night. The team that bounces back from their home thrashing last weekend (Cheetahs lost 40–10 to Griquas) will be the one smiling at the end.

Currie Cup fixtures: