‘Bomb squad’ selected for Bok Women’s World Cup quarter-final

The South African women take on New Zealand in a last-eight match in Exeter on Saturday.

5 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read
The Springboks women captain Nolusindiso Booi. Photo: SA Rugby

Springbok Women coach Swys de Bruin has picked a 7-1 bench, split between forwards and backs, for his team’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final match against the New Zealand Black Ferns in Exeter on Saturday.

The women’s team’s “bomb squad” has only one back among them, namely Eloise Webb.

The side will be captained by lock Nolusindiso Booi and includes the majority of the players who starred in the Pool D win against Italy, which basically secured the team their place in the last eight.

The Boks women’s team also beat Brazil in pool play but lost to France last weekend.

Locks Vainah Ubisi and Anathi Qolo have both been included on the bench, along with loose forwards Catha Jacobs and Lerato Makua, all of whom started against France last Sunday. The front row of Yonela Nxgingola, Luchell Hanekom and Nombuyekezo Mdliki round off the “bomb squad”.

“We decided on the 7-1 split because of the profile of our team,” said De Bruin on Thursday.

