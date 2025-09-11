De Bruin picks a ‘bomb squad’ for Bok Women’s World Cup quarter-final

The South Africans take on New Zealand in a last-eight match in Exeter on Saturday.

Springbok Women coach Swys de Bruin has picked a 7-1 bench, split between forwards and backs, for his team’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final match against the New Zealand Black Ferns in Exeter on Saturday.

The women’s team’s “bomb squad” has only one back among them, namely Eloise Webb.

The side will be captained by lock Nolusindiso Booi and includes the majority of the players who starred in the Pool D win against Italy, which basically secured the team their place in the last eight.

The Boks women’s team also beat Brazil in pool play but lost to France last weekend.

Locks Vainah Ubisi and Anathi Qolo have both been included on the bench, along with loose forwards Catha Jacobs and Lerato Makua, all of whom started against France last Sunday. The front row of Yonela Nxgingola, Luchell Hanekom and Nombuyekezo Mdliki round off the “bomb squad”.

“We decided on the 7-1 split because of the profile of our team,” said De Bruin on Thursday.

“We are a team that like to dominate upfront and playing two fresh packs – in each half – against the Black Ferns is a tactical decision. We rested all those players against France to be ready for this Test and now it is time for them to take on New Zealand with fresh legs and eager minds.

“You must realise, our squad was not used to this intensity and quality of opposition for a long time, so we had to plan their workload properly. I am happy to say it worked out exactly as planned and we are ready to go.”

De Bruin added that despite his team qualifying for the knockout rounds for the first time he is fully aware of the challenge posed by New Zealand, who have won multiple World Cups.

“They have won the World Cup six times already; we did not even enter the qualification play-offs in 2017 and lost all our matches in 2022, that is how far behind we are against them,” said De Bruin.

“Their players’ passing ability and accuracy are amazing, and one can see they have played this game from a young age.

“That is not the case with us, but that said, we have improved so much, and few teams will beat our heart and guts.”

De Bruin had a simple message for his team: “Leave nothing on the field. We will carry you off if you are too tired to walk at the end of it. This is the biggest game of your life, go out and enjoy it.”

Springbok Women: Byrhandré Dolf, Maceala Samboya, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Nadine Roos, Aseza Hele, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Danelle Lochner, Nolusindiso Booi (capt), Babalwa Latsha, Lindelwa Gwala, Sanelisiwe Charlie. Bench: Luchel Hanekom, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Vainah Ubisi, Anathi Qolo, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Eloise Webb