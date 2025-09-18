Pumas star set to spread wings with Newcastle Red Bulls move

The Newcastle Red Bulls have added another South African to their ranks.

Currie Cup standout Stefan Coetzee has signed a one-year-deal at Tyneside and will link up with fellow South African Boeta Chamberlain, who was one of the team’s first signings as part of the rebuild.

Coetzee (27) was one of the Pumas’ top performers this season, walking away with their Player of the Season award after a strong Currie Cup campaign.

MORE: Saffa extends Sale Sharks stay

Newcastle director of rugby Steve Diamond has been impressed with what he’s seen of Coetzee.

“Stefan is a very dynamic ball-carrier who is good under the high ball,” said Diamond. “He’s gone well for the Pumas in the Currie Cup, he’s keen to learn and he’ll give us some depth at fullback as we move into the Premiership season.”

ALSO: Journeyman Roets in rugby wilderness again

A taste of what’s to come 🪽 pic.twitter.com/M8PFA8MbmV — Newcastle Red Bulls (@NCL_RedBulls) September 18, 2025

The 1.96m back will bring aerial presence and a booming boot to Newcastle’s back three options.

“My main position is fullback and I also like to play on the wing, but I’m a utility player and I’m happy to go wherever the coaches tell me,” said Coetzee. “If they put me in at prop I’d even give it a go!

“I pride myself on my aerial skills. With being a taller guy I can jump really high, so that’s a big part of my game, and then I’d also say my long kicking would be a strength.

“I’m very excited to come and play in the UK – especially at Newcastle, with everything going on at the club at the moment. It’s a massive privilege to be involved with the Red Bulls.”

The Red Bulls kick off their Premiership season against Saracens next Friday, after beating Harlequins in their Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗! Stefan Coetzee is the latest player to join the Newcastle Red Bulls revolution, with the South African full-back arriving on a one-season deal. The 27-year-old has shone for the Pumas during South Africa’s Currie Cup, earning their Player of the Season award. — Newcastle Red Bulls (@NCL_RedBulls) September 18, 2025

The post Red Bulls pick up Pumas star appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.