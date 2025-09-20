Brits and Wolvaardt centuries power Proteas Women to series win

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt struck centuries to give the Proteas Women an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 25-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI against Pakistan in Lahore yesterday.

Brits continued her prolific form with a career-best 171* off 141 balls (20 fours, four sixes), while Wolvaardt compiled 100 off 129 (10 fours) as South Africa posted 292-3 in their 46 overs.

Pakistan opener Sidra Amin responded with a superb 122 off 110 (13 fours), but the hosts were bowled out for 287 chasing a revised target of 313.

Sent in to bat, the Proteas Women openers laid a superb foundation. Brits and Wolvaardt added 50 inside 10 overs and reached 100-0 at the 20-over mark. Brits brought up her 50 before becoming the first Proteas Women batter to score three consecutive ODI centuries.

Wolvaardt followed with her ninth ODI ton but fell soon after to Diana Baig (2-45), who also removed Nadine de Klerk next ball. Annerie Dercksen (3) departed late on, but Brits powered on to a record score as South Africa closed on 292-3.

Defending a DLS-adjusted target of 313, Marizanne Kapp (2-37) struck early before Amin and Omaima Sohail (43) rebuilt for Pakistan. Nondumiso Shangase (1-49) ended that stand, but Amin then added 146 with Natalia Pervaiz (73) to keep the chase alive.

Chloe Tryon’s double strike – removing Amin and Fatima Sana (five) – swung the momentum back to the Proteas Women. De Klerk (3-45) cleaned up the lower order to seal victory with 14 balls to spare.

The third and final ODI takes place on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (12:30 SA time).

The post Brits, Wolvaardt seal series for Proteas Women appeared first on SA Cricketmag.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.