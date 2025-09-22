Mbombela Stadium to host potentially decisive Bafana Bafana Fifa World Cup qualifier

South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao has confirmed that Mbombela Stadium, in Mpumalanga, will host Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on October 14.

Lowvelder reports that this clash will be part of the final round of matches in the African leg of qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and it could be a defining moment in Bafana Bafana’s campaign. If the men in yellow and green do not secure victory in the penultimate match against Zimbabwe, then the clash with Rwanda will be Bafana Bafana’s last chance to secure automatic qualification.

Over and above this, a victory in Mbombela will cap off what has been a brilliant qualification campaign for Bafana Bafana that has seen them win five of their eight matches thus far, drawing two and only losing one. A win would also offer sweet redemption after a shock 2-0 loss to Rwanda in the first leg in Kigali back in November 2023.

Should Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2026 world cup, it will be the first time that they have done so without being hosts since the 2002 edition held in South Korea and Japan.

Monyepao said the decision to stage the match in Mbombela followed a recommendation from coach Hugo Broos, citing the pristine condition of the pitch as a decisive factor. The surface, showcased during the recent MTN8 final, was described as being in ‘tip-top shape’ – a welcome change from some of the less reliable venues the national side has faced.

“This final qualifier is more than just a game; it is a moment that will define the success of Bafana Bafana’s journey. With the stage set at the magnificent Mbombela Stadium, all eyes will be on the players as they battle for a spot among the world’s elite,” Monyepao said.

With their qualification hopes possibly on the line, the atmosphere in Mbombela is expected to be electric as fans rally behind the national team. For Bafana Bafana, the stakes could not be higher: victory will not only secure their world cup dreams but also prove their dominance on home soil.

Mbombela Stadium manager Roelf Kotze confirmed the stadium’s excitement at hosting Bafana Bafana again, saying they are ready and grateful for the opportunity.

