Iqhawe Week kicks off in Oudtshoorn on Monday

The 11th Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week, a collaboration between Cell C SA Rugby Legends and the South African Rugby Union, kicks off on Monday and runs until Friday at Langenhoven Gimnasium in Oudtshoorn.

Oudtshoorn Courant reports that the premier tournament brings together South Africa’s top U15 boys and girls rugby talent for a week of development and competition.

The official launch of Iqhawe Week took place at Surval Boutique Olive Estate yesterday.

The role players are passionate about sports, but more importantly, passionate about grassroots development and building a future for the sporting talent in the country.

“It’s vital for these previously disadvantaged youngsters to showcase their rugby talents on a stage like this. We congratulate all the boys and girls who have been selected for the week and wish them all the best on the field of play,” said Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager at Hollywoodbets.”

Since its inception in 2013, the Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week has grown in stature and prestige, becoming a key stepping stone for aspiring rugby players from small, rural, non-traditional and non-private schools.

Looking ahead, the 2025 edition will mark a historic milestone as teams will, for the first time, compete for the Gavin Varejes Rugby Trophy.

The trophy symbolises the tournament’s values and the shared vision of SA Rugby Legends and the Hollywood Foundation: To use sport as a vehicle for upliftment, empowerment and nation-building. The SWD Rugby Union will field two teams in this year’s competition, both comprised of players from the thriving Vuka Rugby Programme in the region.

Their participation highlights the depth of local rugby talent and the Union’s commitment to fostering development pathways for young athletes.

Beyond the excitement of this year’s competition, Iqhawe Week also serves as a vital scouting ground: The most promising players identified during the 2025 event will be selected for the prestigious 2026 Grant Khomo Week.

What is Iqhawe Week?

The aim was to create a pathway for players from new, introductory, small, rural, lower-league and non-traditional rugby schools to participate in a tournament equal in stature to the National Craven Week and Grant Khomo Weeks.

Players begin playing rugby in the SA Rugby Legends Vuka programme, move into the Legends Cup, and the top players in each province are then selected to play in the Iqhawe week.

Numerous players from Iqhawe week have gone on to play provincial rugby and earn degrees while participating in the Varsity Cup.

Twenty players from the 2022 Iqhawe week earned scholarships to more established rugby schools in 2023.

Mawande Mdanda played in the 2019 Iqhawe week and played for the SA U20 side in 2023.

There are many other success stories.

