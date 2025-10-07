Watch: Lowveld runner Damien Kühn battles on in Ultra Gobi 400km

Damien Kühn is a legend of the Lowveld running scene, but over the past three days, he has flown the South African flag high while taking part in the Ultra Gobi 400 Race, where he has consistently remained in the top 10.

Lowvelder reports that Kühn started the Ultra Gobi 400, a 400km, non-stop, self-navigated race across the harsh terrain of China’s Gobi Desert, late last Friday, along with 56 other runners.

Since then, he has traversed the Gobi Desert and tackled various terrain and weather conditions along the way.

From brutal winds and sand in the face to harsh desert sun beating down, he has battled through it all. According to the race’s official social media platforms, Kühn struggled with knee issues on day three of the race, but he pushed on like the true warrior he is.

At the time of publishing, Kühn had pushed on into ninth position with just under 40km to go in the race. His time at that point was just over three days and 19 hours.

Hailing from Mbombela, Kühn is an ultra-endurance runner whose perseverance and determination know no bounds. He’s currently the Mac Mac Ultra 200-mile champ, having won the title for the second year in a row this year, but, thereafter, he decided to take his endurance skills overseas, all the way to East Asia.

One of only seven African athletes competing in the Ultra Gobi 400, Kühn was invited to take part and immediately jumped at the opportunity. He is now not only making the Lowveld and South African running communities proud, but the continental running fraternity too.

