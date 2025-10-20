Bedfordview dancer to represent SA at World Tap Dance Championships

It is an exciting time for Ana Cordeiro as she looks forward to participating in the World Tap Dance Championships.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reports that Cordeiro will be competing in the championships for the sixth time, which will be held from October 22 to 26 in Prague.

The Bedfordview resident explained that there are three qualifying competitions you must take part in. If you earn enough points in these competitions, you are invited to nationals, and the top three from each section are selected. Cordeiro will compete in the top three of the adult female solo section.

Taking over the world dance stage is Bedfordview’s Ana Cordeiro. Photo: Supplied

“I am excited this year because I am also participating in the Battle of the Feet. One female and one male representative from each country are placed in a circle on stage.

“They give you a set beat, a certain number of counts and a rhythm, and you have to tap, strut and finish perfectly through complete silence with no music,” Cordeiro explained.

The seasoned dancer credits the now-closed Jeanine Walsh School of Dance for inspiring her to start tapping, followed by Red Robynne Studios, where she began competing, and her teacher Desiree Demianenko of One Step Ahead Studio, who supported and motivated her after her matric year.

Ana also thanked her mother, Natasha Cordeiro, who has always believed in her, supported her and attended all her overseas competitions.

Ana Cordeiro participates in the World Tap Dance Championships for the sixth time. Photo: Naidine Sibanda

Because she does not receive sponsorship, Cordeiro and her family plan and gather funds months before the championships.

Every time she has travelled overseas for the championships, Cordeiro says it has been a life-changing experience.

“It is my favourite thing to do and my favourite place, not because of the destination, but because of what happens there.

“Whenever I have represented the country, I have felt like I am representing someone else. This year, I get to go completely as me, representing South Africa and showing SA what I have,” she said.

Cordeiro, who now teaches and choreographs for other students, said her new dream is to send someone else overseas.

She hopes the new dancers she is teaching will aspire to compete internationally and represent the country.