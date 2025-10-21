From scrubs to scrum: The Springbok who saves lives

When patients arrive at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital’s Level 1 trauma centre, they rarely realise that the caring nurse helping to treat them is also a Springbok rugby player.

Graaff-Reinet Advertiser reports that professional nurse Nomsa Mokwai is stylish, softly spoken, and has a shy but ready smile. She prides herself on being particular about nursing practices, and she loves that her work allows her to share her nurturing personality with the people she helps.

But, when she’s not working with the trauma team to save lives, she proudly puts on another uniform, that of the green and gold of the Springbok women’s rugby team.

It’s a role she also takes very seriously, devoting much of her valuable off-duty time to working out in the gym and squad training. The team she’s a part of has proven to be a powerhouse on the rugby field, recently representing South Africa in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Nomsa Mokwai. Photo: Supplied

In her role as a trauma nurse, she says she loves the variety her job offers. At times, she has to channel her inner strength and show courage when coping with immense pressure. But this is a skill she relishes practising because, as a Springbok forward, she must use her physical strength against their opponents.

Asked how she thrives in these very different roles, she says she has always found it important to remember why she chose them.

“I became a nurse because I wanted to help people. I have the kind of personality that wants to help, that wants to nurture and see people getting better. I like to encourage people when they’re having the treatment they need at the hospital, and to help them not to lose hope.”

To inspire a generation

“On the other hand, I wanted to play rugby because there’s a whole generation to inspire. It’s that simple. If they see me doing it, it could spark something inside them that says, ‘I can too’.”

She admits it is not always easy to juggle her two very demanding roles.

“I work night shifts, so immediately after work, I go to the gym or for training. Sometimes I swap work shifts with other nurses, so that I can attend the Springboks training camps.”

Putting on her nurse’s uniform means she’s committing to serving the patients she cares for at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

Teamwork for the win

“I try to make sure they feel better and do my best to help them recover, which I think sometimes requires them to have a lot of courage too. When I put on my rugby uniform, it’s not only to inspire younger generations. I am also very aware that I’m playing for my family, my country and also for myself and my teammates.

“I often think that in a medical setting, you can be as brilliant as ever, whether you are a doctor or a nurse or whatever other role, but you still require the person who is working next to you to help you to be successful. For example, you cannot resuscitate somebody alone. You need someone else to manage the airways, a colleague to manage circulation, and someone to see to the medication, so that the procedure is a success. So, it helps to identify other people’s strengths and combine them with yours to save a life.

“Likewise, rugby also teaches us to identify one another’s strengths. It’s a team sport. As an individual, you can be very fit and super-fast, but you will never conquer your opposing team alone. You need your team for that.

“For me, both these uniforms mean teamwork. I love working with other people. I always learn from others, and I also love to teach them what I know.”

Mokwai paid tribute to Netcare and her unit manager, Taahira Mondell, for allowing her to pursue her rugby career. “I’ve been assisted and supported, and I have really appreciated this.”

Nomsa Mokwai. Photo: Supplied

Asked why, of all the sports available to women, she chose rugby, Mokwai laughs. “Because many people don’t think women can play rugby. I never thought I’d play rugby because I grew up thinking girls played netball and basketball, and the guys played rugby. I want to prove that we can do exactly the same as men do. I’ve played a lot of sports, but what makes rugby so unique is that it creates a bond that connects you with different characters and diverse cultures in a way that encourages you to merge and become a family. It has that special quality.”

And when she’s not in the trauma department or on the rugby field, Mokwai has a few perhaps unexpected hobbies to help her relax.

“I love to bake, especially dark chocolate brownies, cook delicious pasta dishes, and sew my own clothes.”

Mokwai used to do modelling, and although she hasn’t done a fashion shoot in a while, she says she’s still a self-confessed fashionista.

“My previous rugby coaches couldn’t understand that there was this model that plays rugby. But regardless of the physical sport that I play, I’m still a woman, and I love looking beautiful — you know, having lashes, makeup, nails and a nice outfit.”

“Many people think I am that strong girl, that tough cookie. But I have a big, soft heart. I think my colleagues may see me as being quite strict because I like certain things being done a certain way at work. It’s not that I want it done my way, I want it done the right way.”

Mokwai says while she sometimes finds it a bit overwhelming when people recognise her, she admits it’s lovely to connect with different people, “and to see that people really acknowledge and appreciate what you do”.

The best of both worlds

“The best thing about my job is being able to be a compassionate and caring nurse to those I help, like when I can be a shoulder to cry on or share words of encouragement. Seeing people getting better is what we want to see every day.

With rugby, the best feeling isn’t just about winning. Winning is a collective team effort, and it’s great when that happens. I want to inspire young girls and young women to play rugby, and I also want to inspire those who are struggling to juggle two things at the same time. I feel like this is my journey and my story. It’s a testimony to say that you actually can do this – be one woman, with two uniforms and many aspects – and still walk tall.”