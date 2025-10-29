Barbarians name 17-strong South African squad for All Blacks XV clash

Pat Lam and John Dobson have named a Barbarians side dripping with South African talent for Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks XV at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford.

No fewer than 17 South Africans feature in the 23-man matchday squad, with Hanro Liebenberg captaining a powerful pack that includes Bongi Mbonambi, Evan Roos and Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

The Barbarians’ front row boasts Bok experience in Mbonambi, flanked by Stormers loosehead Oli Kebble and the Lions’ Ntlabakanye, while Ruben van Heerden and Ernest van Rhyn form an all-South African second-row combination. Roos anchors the back row alongside Liebenberg and Englishman Fitz Harding.

Backline ready for fireworks

Behind the scrum, Rob du Preez steers the attack from flyhalf with Rhodri Williams at scrumhalf, while a lethal back three of Leolin Zas, Werner Kok and Max Mallins promise fireworks in Brentford.

There’s more South African firepower on the bench, including Andre-Hugo Venter, Cobus Wiese, Batho Hlekani, Dan du Plessis and Rhyno Smith – underlining the Barbarians’ unmistakably Bok-laced identity under Dobson’s influence.

The invitational side will look to extend their flair-filled tradition when they take on the All Blacks XV, with kick-off set for 13:15 (SA time) on Saturday.

Barbarians squad:

15 Max Mallins, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Rhodri Williams, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Fitz Harding, 6 Hanro Liebenberg (capt), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Ernest van Rhyn, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oli Kebble

Bench: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Alistair Vermaak, 18 Jack Aungier, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Batho Hlekani, 21 Brad Webber, 22 Dan du Plessis, 23 Rhyno Smith

