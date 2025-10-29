World’s best biathle, triathle and laser run competitors head to Mossel Bay

One of the most exciting international sporting events ever to hit the Garden Route will unfold on Santos Beach in December when Mossel Bay hosts the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Biathle, Triathle and Laser Run World Championships, alongside the African Championships Laser Run.

According to George Herald, the championships will take place from December 8 to 13, bringing together athletes from 35 countries across all age groups – including both able-bodied and para-athletes – for a week-long celebration of endurance, precision and determination.

Hosted in partnership with Mossel Bay Tourism, the Mossel Bay Municipality and the Confederation of African Modern Pentathlon (CAPM), the event promises not only to deliver top-level international competition, but also to showcase Mossel Bay as a leading global destination for sport and tourism.

“This championship allows us to open the door wider,” says Jenny O’Hanlon, the secretary general of the South African Modern Pentathlon Association.

“By introducing developmental disciplines like laser run, biathle and triathle, the UIPM and CAPM are making modern pentathlon more accessible to athletes and nations. It’s a strategic approach that builds the skill base and creates a pathway to the Olympic Pentathlon.”

A growing African success story

Since its inception in 2003, the African Championships have aimed to provide a platform for local athletes to grow and gain international experience.

Both South Africa and Egypt have been instrumental in the sport’s development on the continent, producing a number of standout competitors.

Earlier this year, South African athletes JC Schoeman, Marco Erasmus and Josua Vorster, all members of the Western Cape Modern Pentathlon Association, achieved podium finishes at the African Championships in Alexandria, Egypt.

Their performances earned them the honour of being awarded Junior Protea Colours. Teammates Kari Hillibrand and Gail Potgieter also delivered strong results, showing the growing strength of South African pentathlon.

What spectators can expect

From December 8 to 13, spectators will have the rare opportunity to watch both African and world champions compete side by side in a unique blend of sport, skill and spectacle.

Biathle: A run–swim–run format that delivers fast-paced, continuous action along the shoreline.

Triathle: A mix of running, shooting, swimming and running again, testing rhythm and focus.

Laser run: The crowd favourite, combining running laps with precision laser shooting – ideal for spectators.

The competition schedule includes:

December 8: Biathle semi-finals

December 9: Biathle finals

December 10: Triathle semi-finals

December 11: Triathle finals

December 12: Laser run semi-finals

December 13: Laser run finals

A first for the Garden Route

For one extraordinary week, Mossel Bay will become the beating heart of African and international sport. The event marks the first time that the UIPM World Championships and African Championships will be hosted together on African soil – and the first time the Garden Route welcomes such a global gathering.

With elite athletes, coaches, supporters and officials descending on the region, the championships are expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy while inspiring the next generation of African pentathletes.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to head down to Santos Beach to cheer on the athletes and experience the thrill of world-class sport.

