Lowveld slapfighter set to take on Russian rival in Saudi Arabia

White River resident and Lowveld slapfighter Jaco ‘Grootwit’ Marneweck is all set to make his Power Slap debut, having completed the pre-fight weigh-in yesterday.

Lowvelder reports that competing in the super heavyweight division, Grootwit underwent his weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and came in at 391lbs (177.36kg) on the scale. This is significantly lighter than his opponent, Russian slapfighter Denis ‘Big Papa’ Vildanov, who weighed in at 468lbs (212.28kg).

Grootwit is eager to make the most of the opportunity. “I am so ready, I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been and I’m extremely excited to take the shots and, of course, to dish a few out,” he said.

“I think, for me, the biggest factor has been the mental preparation and that I’ve really got down. So I feel ready, I feel prepared.”

The gravity of the moment is not lost on Marneweck. “It’s such a big privilege for me to not only represent the country, but also the Lowveld, on the biggest stage. I’m also so immensely grateful for the support and love I’ve received from back home, thank you!”

The main card of Power Slap 17 begins at 19:00 CAT tonight in Riyadh. Marneweck’s three-round fight will be the sixth on the non-live preliminary card ahead of the main event, which will be broadcast live on YouTube. Fights on the preliminary card will be recorded and released on YouTube at a later stage.

