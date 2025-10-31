Video: Durban team ready for Red Bull Flugtag in Cape Town

Five Durbanites are hoping to put their aeronautical skills to the test as they gear up for this weekend’s Red Bull Flugtag event in Cape Town.

According to Northglen News, flugtag is a competition where teams build and launch homemade crafts off a ramp, with the goal of covering a short flight distance rather than plunging into the waters below.

The competition is judged on three criteria: Flight distance, creativity of the craft’s design and the performance of the pre-flight skit.

Meet the team

Munya Mtoko, Charleen Naidoo, Mo Sherriff, Subesh Deonarain and Kaylan Roopraj from Konecta, a contact centre based in Mount Edgecombe, hope to entertain the crowd while achieving a flight distance of 10m.

Their craft, currently being assembled, will be clad in the company colours and made from various recyclable items, including wood, foam boards, steel piping and aluminium.

Competing under the team name Flynecta, they hope their idea takes flight at the V&A Waterfront.

Pilot shares insights

The team’s pilot, Sherriff, explained the craft’s make-up and what he hopes will happen on the day.

“I’ve been on a very strict diet, the team has me living off water,” he joked. “Our job really has been trying to make the craft as lightweight as possible. There isn’t much scope for testing the craft until the day, but I have faith we can cover at least 10m on the day.”

Performance and entertainment

Roopraj, a professional dancer, said he knew early on he could add value from a dance perspective.

“When the project was talked about I knew I could add value from a dance point of view. I’m part of a dance group which does gigs all around the country. We will be walking out to a well-known upbeat song and even though the performance is 30 seconds long, the main thing is to keep the crowd entertained,” he said.

Team spirit and strategy

Learning and development manager Mtoko said he has faith the team will do well in the challenge.

“I have no doubt, we are there to represent Durban and show off our creativity. The craft itself has two elements, a base with wheels and the flying winged craft, which our pilot must hang onto and hopefully glide a good distance. We have it all planned out, from the dance to pushing the craft, but the best thing is that everyone is involved,” he said.

The Red Bull Flugtag competition takes place tomorrow.

Watch the video:

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.