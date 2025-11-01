Sacha shines as Boks batter Japan

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored two tries in the Springboks’ convincing win against Japan at Wembley earlier tonight (November 1).

Both came in the first half, and the flyhalf was given a standing ovation by the small crowd when leaving the field in the second, with the game done and dusted.

The world champions scored eight tries in a 61-7 victory to kick off their five-match tour, with Tests against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales to come.

The Springboks signalled their intent early on by putting two kickable penalties into touch and were rewarded when captain Siya Kolisi went over from a lineout maul.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu nailed the touchline conversion and then scored the Boks’ second try after kicking up-and-under from his 10m and regathering possession after Japan flyhalf Seungsin Lee failed to take the high ball.

The flyhalf made it a double minutes later, before Ox Nche hobbled off the field after getting injured at a ruck and Gerhard Steenekamp made his return to the green and gold.

The Boks extended their lead to 26-0 through a penalty try, with tighthead prop Shuhei Takeuchi yellow-carded for collapsing a lineout maul.

Japan flank Ben Gunter was harshly sent to the bin after making contact with Kolisi’s head early in the second half, as Takeuchi returned to the field. That coincidenced with Kolisi’s substitution, which saw midfielder Andre Esterhuizen scrumming down at flank.

Replacement tighthead prop Wilco Louw scored the Boks’ next try, before Japan finally got on the board through fullback Yoshitaka Yazaki.

Esterhuizen had a lineout maul try ruled out by the TMO, but winger Kurt-Lee Arendse scored soon after with Esterhuizen then barging over in open play.

Arendse chased down Cheslin Kolbe to score his second and take the Boks past 50, before Jesse Kriel completed the rout.

The Boks now head to Paris to face France, while Japan take on Ireland in Dublin.

SPRINGBOKS – Tries: Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), penalty try, Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel. Conversion: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3), Manie Libbok (4).

JAPAN – Try: Yoshitaka Yazaki. Conversion: Seungsin Lee.

