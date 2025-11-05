South African achieves podium finish at world’s deepest marathon

Michael Pappas took ‘running to new depths’ quite literally, conquering the world’s deepest marathon in the heart of Sweden’s Garpenberg Mine.

Benoni City Times reports that, battling dimly lit tunnels, steep underground inclines and the claustrophobic hum of the earth itself, Pappas, representing Glencore, powered through to an impressive third place in 03:21:54, proving that endurance knows no bounds, even 1 120m beneath the surface.

“It’s great to be fit and have the physical ability to run, and a podium finish is great. However, this event was so much more than individual performance,” he says.

The marathon set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) as the deepest run, with 60 runners covering the 42.2km distance in 11 laps of a 3.84km tunnel in 30°C in near-total darkness.

Michael Pappas with his medal after finishing the world’s deepest marathon in third place.

“The GWR attempt was for the deepest marathon run by a group. This was abundantly clear to all of us. I certainly had a greater sense of joy and fulfilment to see the last runner and our entire group complete the distance to secure the record. The sentiment of ‘leave no one behind’ was very real, even 1 120m underground,” says Pappas.

Reflecting on the race, the former Benoni Northerns Athletic Club (BNAC) member said he battled humidity and heat.

“It was not the sweltering heat that I expected because there was good ventilation and moving air. However, it was still hot and humid. I was drenched in sweat from the second kilometre to the end.

“The challenge, more than a race, was well organised. The organisers, BecomingX, ICMM and Boliden’s Garpenberg Mine, put on a world-class event. I will never forget this one-of-a-kind experience.

“I feel like there is no possible way to change anything; it was such a unique experience. The team from the mine were incredibly supportive. The nutrition sponsors were on point with great products to endure the tough conditions. This was a run like none other.”

Michael Pappas crosses the finish line to complete the world’s deepest marathon.

While the race was a test of physical and mental strength, it showcased the modern, responsible and technology-enabled face of mining, highlighting that the industry can be innovative and safe.

“This was more than just a race. We showed that modern mines can be safe, technology-driven and responsibly-managed, a far cry from the outdated perception many people still hold. I’m proud that Glencore and ICMM are challenging those views, while producing the critical minerals that advance everyday life.”

Michael Pappas.

Looking ahead, Pappas says the experience has ignited his passion for running after recovering from injury.

“I have come out of injury this year. Returning to running through such an incredible experience has enthused me to want to run more,” Pappas said.

