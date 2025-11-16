Tragedy at Mossel Bay Ironman 70.3 as 2 men die during swim

Two men, believed to be Isuzu Ironman 70.3 athletes, have died this morning.

Mossel Bay Advertiser reports that, according to Southern Cape Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies, two men, aged 29 and 58, were retrieved from the water while completing the swimming portion of the triathlon at about 07:40.

He says both were rushed to hospital, where one of the men was declared dead on arrival. The other died later this morning.

Spies adds that Mossel Bay police have opened two inquest dockets following the deaths and autopsies will be conducted later this week to determine the causes of death. He says no foul play is suspected.

Mossel Bay Advertiser has sent a media enquiry to Isuzu Ironman 70.3.

Meanwhile, posts on the Ironman South Africa Facebook page state that the first male to cross the finish line was Dale Taylor in a time of 04:10:17. The first female to cross the finish line was Kirsten Schut in 04:39:42.

Update at 13:20

A Facebook post on the Ironman South Africa Facebook page has shared more details about the tragic passing of the two participants.

It states that the drownings were separate incidents, approximately 15 minutes apart.

“One athlete was extracted at approximately 400 metres, and the other at around 1 000 metres. Each athlete was taken to the designated extraction point for urgent medical care, before being transported in individual ambulances to hospital,” the post reads.

While thanking the safety personnel and first responders, condolences were also shared.

“Our hearts go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and together with the triathlon community we mourn the loss of two fellow athletes. We will continue to offer our support to the athletes’ families as they go through this very difficult time.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.