Lood de Jager learns appeal fate

Lood de Jager has received a final ruling on his challenge to the red card he picked up during the Springboks match against France in Paris.

De Jager, who was sent off on the stroke of half-time in Paris for a shoulder-to-head collision with fullback Thomas Ramos, appealed both the decision and the four-match suspension that followed.

However, his appeal was dismissed by an independent appeal committee.

Independent appeal committee statement:

South Africa No 5 Lood de Jager appeared before an independent appeal committee on Wednesday night via video link, having lodged an appeal against his initial sanction for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 in the match between South Africa vs France on Saturday, November 8.

The independent appeal committee was chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC, joined by Roger Morris (Wales) and Becky Essex (England).

On review of the case that was presented to the disciplinary committee and having considered submissions advanced on behalf of the appellant, the appeal committee dismissed the appeal against the finding that he committed an act of foul play, which merited a red card and also against the suspension.

This article was first published by SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.