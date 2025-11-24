SA’s top remote-control cars clash at nationals in Polokwane

At the Bushveld Model Racing (BMR) Club at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, it is a familiar sight to see men and women gathered around the track, racing their remote-controlled cars with serious precision.

Polokwane Review reports that the club hosted the South African Radio Drivers Association (Sarda) 1/10 scale electric offroad national championships last Saturday, drawing racers from across the country.

National events

Four national competitions take place annually at four tracks: Superbowl in Germiston, Ultra Raceway in Pretoria, Viking Raceway in Tzaneen and BMR in Polokwane.

Racers compete in five classes:

Two-wheel drive stock cars

Two-wheel drive modified cars

Four-wheel drive stock cars

Four-wheel drive modified cars

Two-wheel drive stadium trucks

Participants at the national championships held in Polokwane.

Rules and requirements

According to Arno van Rooyen from BMR, all participants must belong to a recognised remote control club and be affiliated with Sarda. “Once you’re a member, the championships are open to anyone who wants to participate,” he says.

While there is no speed limit, strict regulations apply to the electronics used. “Two-wheel stock cars must be completely standard, fitted with a 17.5 electric motor and no boost, timing or turbo settings. The same rules apply to four-wheel stock cars and two-wheel stadium trucks, except they may use a 13.5 motor,” explains Van Rooyen.

Modified classes, both two-wheel and four-wheel, have no technical restrictions.

Tyre usage is also monitored, as stock drivers may use only three sets of wheels over the two-day event, while modified drivers may use four.

Driver conduct and car compliance are closely enforced. “Drivers can be disqualified if they misbehave on the driver stand or arrive late,” Van Rooyen says.

Scrutineering and racing format

All cars must pass pre-race scrutineering, where motors, tyres and electronics are inspected. Cars must also be checked at the end of each run.

“If your car doesn’t have a transponder, your race won’t count. Late arrival on the stand also results in disqualification,” he adds.

Typically, each class competes in three qualifying heats on Saturday, with the best two results counting towards the standings.

On Sunday, drivers race three main heats, again with the best two counting. Due to rainy weather over the weekend, the programme was, however, adjusted. Three qualifying heats were completed, but only one or two main races could be run. Drivers who managed two heats had their best one recorded, while those who completed only one had that single race count.

Riaan Opperman, Charles Hollander (Sarda chairperson), Sean Fitzsimmons and Rikus Janse van Vuuren.

Riaan Opperman, stadium class champion, Rikus Janse van Vuuren and John Fitzsimmons.

Sean Fitzsimmons, the winner of the two-wheel stock car class, and Riaan Opperman.

Riaan Opperman with Sean Fitzsimmons, the winner of the four-wheel stock car class and John Fitzsimmons.

Riaan Opperman with Sean Fitzsimmons and John Fitzsimmons.

