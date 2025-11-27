Springboks announce strong side with milestone for veteran scrumhalf

Cobus Reinach will celebrate his 50th test cap in Cardiff on Saturday, coming off the bench in a Springbok side rebuilt for the final match of the year-end tour.

Reinach (35) in the form of his life, joins a squad navigating multiple enforced changes outside the international window.

Team changes and selections

Rassie Erasmus has made nine changes to the team that beat Ireland in Dublin, with several frontline stars unavailable due to club commitments. The coach has retained seven members of last week’s victorious starting XV while bringing in trusted operators.

Up front, Johan Grobbelaar packs down between props Wilco Louw and Gerhard Steenekamp – the latter set for his first test start – while Jean Kleyn partners Ruan Nortje at lock. Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese reunite as a hard-nosed loose trio.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues at flyhalf, pairing with Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf, while Andre Esterhuizen links with Damian de Allende in a powerful midfield. Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker start out wide, with Damian Willemse again marshalling the backfield.

Erasmus has doubled down on forward dominance with a seven-one bench split, loading his impact unit with Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon and Kwagga Smith, with Reinach the lone backline option.

Erasmus praises Reinach

“We knew we’d be without some players this week, but we’re pleased with the group we’ve selected,” Erasmus said. “This squad has been together for almost five weeks, so many of these combinations are settled, and others have shown real growth. We want to finish our tour with a strong performance.”

“Cobus is a true team man. He’s been outstanding this season and over many years. To reach 50 caps at 35 says everything about his professionalism and hunger,” Erasmus added.

Wales challenge expected

Erasmus also expects Wales to punch hard despite their own player availability challenges: “Both teams are in a similar situation, but Wales have a balanced squad with experience and youth. They’ll come out firing. It’s the final test of the year – no one will hold back.”

Springboks XV for Cardiff test

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Canan Moodie, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Zachary Porthen, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach.

