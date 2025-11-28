All eyes on Soweto Marathon as 30th edition brings major road closures

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead as the African Bank Soweto Marathon takes over the streets of Soweto tomorrow.

Soweto Urban reports this milestone 30th edition features the marathon (42km), half-marathon (21km), and 10km races, starting at 05:00, 06:00, and 07:00 respectively from the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Runners will pass through iconic landmarks such as Vilakazi Street, Regina Mundi Church and the streets of Orlando, Diepkloof and Kliptown, offering a challenging, culturally rich route.

The event celebrates heritage, unity and resilience, with equal prize money for men and women, including a top prize of R250 000 for the marathon open winner.

Entry fees remain the same as 2023: R380 for the marathon, R300 for the half-marathon and R280 for the 10km.

Road closures and traffic updates

With thousands of runners expected, several roads will be closed from 04:00 to 15:00 tomorrow.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, affected areas include Nasrec, Riverlea, Orlando, Diepkloof, Pimville, Rockville, Jabulani, Central Western Jabavu, Mofolo, Dube, Kliptown, Pennyville and Aeroton.

Major roads affected include the Soweto Highway, Randshow Road, Nasrec Road, Chris Hani Road, Modjaji Street, Klipspruit Valley Road, Union Road, Koma Road, Elias Motsoaledi Road, Mphuti Street, Machaba Drive, Mzilikazi Street, Mncube Drive, Mtipa Street, Kumalo Main Road, Vilakazi Street, Armitage Street, Martha Louw Street, Mooki Street, Main Road, New Canada Road and Main Reef Road.

JMPD officers will be deployed to monitor and control traffic along all affected routes. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution and patience during the race.

Race expo

The race expo is open today, where participants can collect race packs, visit exhibitions and get race-day information.

For more information or to enter, visit the event’s website or contact the race office on 061 917 1001 or 061 918 1002.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.