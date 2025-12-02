KZN siblings gear up to represent SA at Biathle World Championships

La Lucia siblings Matthew and Rachel de Fleuriot have qualified to represent South Africa at the 2025 Biathle World Championships in Mossel Bay from December 8 to 15.

Northglen News reports the athletes, aged 13 and 12, competed in the demanding run-swim-run event and progressed through both the KZN Championships and the South African Championships in Mbombela, where they faced some of the country’s strongest competitors.

Their South African tri-suits arrived this week, marking a major milestone in their journey.

“It’s just incredible wearing a tri-suit that has your national flag on it,” said Matthew, while Rachel added: “Representing your province is really special, but representing your country is a dream come true.”

Both siblings say the moment they learned they had qualified was unforgettable. “I was excited to be able to represent my country,” Matthew said. Rachel echoed the sentiment: “It’s an honour to be able to represent your country.”

Drawn to the sport

The pair were drawn to Biathle through their love of challenging, multi-discipline sport.

“Running and swimming are my two favourite sports and to be able to combine them was a real bonus,” said Matthew.

Rachel said she was inspired by the personal challenge the sport demands: “I have always enjoyed a challenging individual sport.”

Overcoming hurdles

The road to qualification wasn’t without its hurdles. Racing in different conditions tested them in new ways.

“Different terrain and different altitude were my biggest challenges,” Matthew noted. For Rachel, the intensity of the format stood out. The fact that you get no rest between the run, swim, run was a bit of a challenge for her.

“Your fitness levels have to be at a high,” she said.

Training and support

Their training schedules reflect the commitment required at this level. Matthew trains six times a week in the pool and runs occasionally, while Rachel swims four times a week and supplements her training with running and cycling.

As siblings, they say support comes naturally.

“We encourage each other to do our best,” Matthew said. Rachel added: “I am a bit younger so we are in different age groups, and I am always there to cheer my brother on.”

Looking to the world stage

Looking ahead to Mossel Bay, where athletes from 35 nations will compete, both are eagerly anticipating the international experience.

“I am excited to see how competitive the international athletes are and where South Africa fits in,” said Matthew.

Rachel said she’s really excited to meet people from different countries.

When asked about their goals for the world championships, both focused on personal achievement and contributing to the team.

“I would like to achieve a personal best time,” said Rachel. Matthew shared a similar ambition.

The De Fleuriot siblings credit their progress to those around them. “The support has been incredible from family and friends. Our family, friends and coaches have been really supportive leading up to the world championships,” said Rachel.

They also had words of encouragement for other young athletes with big dreams. “My motto has always been: Never give up,” said Matthew. Rachel offered her own advice: “Always give of your best — nothing is impossible.”

