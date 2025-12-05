Springbok Women to face Black Ferns in Greatest Rivalry series

Not only will the All Blacks take on the Springboks in a four-test tour of South Africa next year, but the Bok women’s team will now also face their New Zealand counterparts, the Black Ferns, for the first time on South African soil.

The women’s teams will clash in a curtain-raiser for the Boks-All Blacks game at FNB Stadium on September 5, the third test of the much-anticipated ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ tour.

The other Boks-All Blacks tests are scheduled for Ellis Park and the Cape Town Stadium in SA, with the fourth test in the series to be played at an as yet unknown neutral venue.

Springbok Women

The Springbok Women and the Black Ferns have only met twice before — at the Women’s Rugby World Cups in 2010 and 2025.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the additional fixture as a confirmation of the growing stature of the Springbok Women, both domestically and internationally.

“We have seen our traditional teams, the Springboks, Junior Springboks and Blitzboks, all win titles in 2025 and it was equally inspiring to see our investment in our women’s game starting to bear fruit,” said Oberholzer.

“Our Springbok Women made history in England with a best-ever world cup performance and for the first time broke into the top ten on the world rankings.

“For them to be playing the Black Ferns in South Africa for the first time, as a double-header before the Boks take on the All Blacks, is fantastic. I want to thank all involved who helped get this match over the line.”

Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin said the test would be a huge occasion for the players: “We want to become the best by playing the best and knowing that we will face the Black Ferns as part of a double-header with the Springboks and All Blacks in such a wonderful venue like FNB Stadium is massive for us.

“This test adds a new dynamic to our 2026 season and will provide us a real test of our progress as we start our next world cup cycle.”

This article was first published by The Citizen.

