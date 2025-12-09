Ireland legend slams expanded 2027 Rugby World Cup structure

Former Ireland lock Donncha O’Callaghan has launched a scathing attack on World Rugby’s revamped Rugby World Cup format.

World Rugby has expanded the 2027 event in Australia from 20 to 24 teams, shifting to six pools of four and introducing a round of 16. While the changes have created a favourable path for Ireland, O’Callaghan said the cost is a competition stripped of tension and meaningful pool-stage rugby.

“I have zero interest,” O’Callaghan said on The Offload podcast. “I know we kind of have to get behind it, but I just think the new format is absolute dog s**t. Just look at it – a round of 16 in the world cup? You’re going to be able to get there by winning just one match.”

O’Callaghan, who played at three world cups and helped Ireland to the 2009 Grand Slam, said the 2027 pools lack any real peril. Under the previous format, teams like Scotland in 2023 and Argentina in 2019 were knocked out after losing high-stakes group matches.

“That type of jeopardy doesn’t exist anymore,” he said. “In what other sport do people start predicting the route to the final before the tournament? Look at Hong Kong losing to Portugal by 50 points, and what Ireland did to Portugal in the summer [won 106-7]. Are we not better off giving those teams the money they’d get for the world cup and saying: ‘Get better first’?”

He also mocked the hype around Ireland drawing Scotland yet again.

“Everyone is trying to make it a thing, but we’re both sailing through. There’s zero chance either team misses out.”

O’Callaghan fears the round of 16 will create lopsided knockouts and dull pool stages.

“Is there any point watching if you can qualify on one win? I wish I could get excited about it.”

