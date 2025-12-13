Stade Français unleash giant SA youngster

A giant South African lock has been named in the Stade Français starting XV to take on the Cheetahs in today’s EPCR Challenge Cup match in Amsterdam.

Jacques Botha starred for the Hoërskool Monument 1st XV while representing the Lions at the U18 Craven Week and SA Schools A.

He signed for Stade Français last year and will make his senior debut for the club today, having appeared for their espoirs (development) team.

The 19-year-old is 2.06m tall and weighs 128kg.

Stade Français will be captained by former Sharks centre Jeremy Ward.

The match kicks off at 15:00 (SA time) at the NRCA Stadium.

TEAM: Injury-hit Cheetahs face French test STADE FRANÇAIS – 15 Mathis Ibo, 14 Charles Laloi, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Jeremy Ward (c), 11 Andy Timo, 10 Louis Foursans-Bourdette, 9 Thibaut Motassi, 8 Iakopo Mapu, 7 Ryan Chapuis, 6 Juan-Martin Scelzo, 5 Jacques Botha, 4 Pierre-Henri Azagoh, 3 Paul Alo-Emile, 2 Alvaro Garcia Albo, 1 Jack Iscaro.

Bench: 16 Lucas Peyresblanques, 17 Moses Alo-Emile, 18 Braxton Asi, 19 Mathieu Hirigoyen, 20 Setareki Turagacoke, 21 Noah Nene, 22 Martin Blum, 23 Joe Jonas. Weekend teams

