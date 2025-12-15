Australian rugby club stalwart killed in Bondi Beach mass shooting

Randwick District Rugby Union Football Club’s Peter Meagher was among the 15 victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach yesterday.

The shooters targeted an event marking the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Long-serving Randwick Rugby figure

Meagher served as the club’s first-grade team manager, taking up the role in 2018, and was a beloved member of the famous club. He was named WT Outterside Club Volunteer of the Year in 2020.

Meagher comes from rugby royalty, with multiple generations involved in the game. He is the grandson of legendary Wallaby Wally Meagher, who was inducted into the Wallabies Hall of Fame in 2012 and also played an integral role in the club’s early years and identity.

Club pays tribute

“’Marzo’ as he was universally known, was a much loved figure and absolute legend in our club, with decades of voluntary involvement, he was one of the heart and soul figures of Randwick Rugby,” the club said in a statement.

“For much of the last decade Marzo has been our trusted first-grade manager and this news has already hit our players, coaches, managers, volunteers and supporters extremely hard. Prior to that he was also a highly respected long term referee who was well known and respected in Sydney rugby circles.

“Our deepest condolences go to his wife Virginia, his brothers Greg, David, Andrew and Paul, their extended families and mountain of friends across Randwick Rugby, NSW Police, Sydney Rugby Referees and our local community.

“We obviously extend our deepest sympathy to all the other victims, their families and loved ones and those people traumatised by this barbaric act. We also sincerely thank and are in awe of all the first responders for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with such a dangerous and challenging situation to care for those in need.

“Rest in Peace ‘Marzo’ – we all love you and will miss you greatly. We are devastated.”

About Randwick Rugby

The club’s Facebook page bio states: “The Randwick District Rugby Union Football Club was established in 1882. The club has produced many Wallabies and, to this day, continues to be the most recognised rugby club in Australia, if not the world.”

The post Rugby club stalwart killed in Sydney terror attack appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

