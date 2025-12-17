From street soccer to glory: KZN 5-a-side keeper earns national call-up

Sifiso Madiba, a young soccer player from Banana City, an informal settlement in Reservoir Hills, Durban, is rapidly rising through the ranks of the national futsal scene. His journey from informal street soccer to representing his country has captured widespread attention and highlights his determination and passion for the game.

According to Rising Sun, hailing from a humble background, Madiba’s love for soccer began in primary school, where he regularly participated in coaching sessions organised by the Reservoir Hills Sports Club, winning several awards there.

According to Uefa, futsal is the Fifa-recognised form of small-sided indoor soccer. The word is a contraction of the Spanish fútbol sala

Breakthrough on the futsal court

Despite the challenges he faced, Madiba remained dedicated to the sport that fuels his dreams. With limited opportunities for formal employment, he turned to soccer as both refuge and passion.

In June, he made a significant breakthrough when he played as a goalkeeper for eThekwini City in a regional tournament at the YMCA Indoor Court in Pietermaritzburg. His impressive performances helped the team reach the finals, earning him the Most Promising Player award, despite having had only two futsal sessions prior to the tournament.

National shadow squad selection

Madiba’s talent has not gone unnoticed. He was recently selected as part of a shadow squad for an upcoming international friendly against Zambia, scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

Being chosen to train alongside the national team has been a dream come true for the player. “I am very passionate about futsal and I find the game very intense and challenging. I spend most days practising to improve every aspect of my game,” he said.

Inspired by family and focused on the future

Looking ahead, Madiba dreams of representing South Africa at international level. “Playing for my country in a sport I love would be the greatest honour of my life,” he said. His biggest inspiration remains his mother, who has tirelessly supported him.

“She’s my greatest source of strength. As a single parent, she always made sure I had a roof over my head and food on the table. She still does,” he added.

Madiba’s ultimate goal is to make his mother proud by playing for the national team and, later, providing for her in return. When asked for advice to aspiring soccer players, he encouraged young athletes to keep dreaming and persevere despite obstacles.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.