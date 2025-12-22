Task team aims to restore Bloemfontein’s Toyota Stadium to host test matches

Bloemfontein was thrust into uncertainty earlier this year when SA Rugby announced that Toyota Stadium would be downgraded to a Class C venue, effectively removing the city from the roster of test matches and other international rugby fixtures.

According to Bloemfontein Courant, the downgrade stemmed largely from concerns around Bloemfontein’s limited flight access and accommodation capacity, both of which are key considerations when hosting major global sporting events.

As previously reported, the Mangaung Metro Municipality (MMM) began consultations with various stakeholders to determine what actions were required to restore the stadium to a Class B venue.

Task team established

Providing an update, city manager Sello More confirmed that significant work has already been undertaken to address the issue and that a task team has been formally established.

“A dedicated intergovernmental and stakeholder task team was created at a strategic level to drive interventions, monitor progress and ensure accountability. This task team includes representatives from the MMM, SA Rugby, provincial government and the Toyota Cheetahs.”

Structural repairs and tender

More also confirmed that the metro has officially advertised a tender for the repair of critical structural defects at both the stadium and the surrounding athletics facilities. The tender forms a key part of the broader refurbishment plan required to meet Class B standards.

Earlier this year, SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer indicated that a specialised team would travel to Bloemfontein to host a workshop aimed at guiding and supporting the metro in its upgrade efforts. According to More, preparations for this workshop are now well advanced, with the Toyota Cheetahs facilitating the process and co-ordinating engagements between SA Rugby and the metro’s executive management team.

Outstanding issues

While notable progress has been made, More highlighted several outstanding matters that remain crucial to restoring the stadium’s status. These include finalising the lease addendum, which must still be approved by council, advancing structural repair plans, and strengthening intergovernmental engagements. In addition, SA Rugby’s request for financial assistance is set to be formally considered through the municipality’s executive management team.

Despite the challenges, the metro maintains that consistent collaboration and structured interventions place Bloemfontein on a promising path towards reinstating Toyota Stadium as a Class B venue.

