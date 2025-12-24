Sebokeng youngsters gain European soccer exposure via Celta Vigo exchange programme

Sebokeng youngsters were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after spending two weeks in Spain.

According to Sedibeng Ster, the two youngsters, Katleho Maphisa and Itumeleng ‘Sugar’ Mochela, spent two weeks training with Celta Vigo Development in Spain.

This formed part of an exchange programme between Zone 3-based Celta Vigo Development FC and the Spanish giants, Celta Vigo.

The two youngsters were accompanied by their coach, Themba Dlamini.

5-year development project

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, Dlamini said the exchange forms part of a five-year project between the two teams, aimed at taking players to Spain to train with the club.

He said the boys performed exceptionally well, regardless of weather conditions.

Dlamini added that taking players to Spain is part of a long-term relationship between the two teams, which was announced earlier this year.

“As Zone 3 Celta Vigo Dev FC, our vision is to see some of our boys playing on the biggest stage of football in the world. This is a lifetime opportunity for our boys to be exposed to the highest level of football at a very young age. We want to thank Celta Vigo management in Spain for this opportunity,” said Dlamini.

Producing top-flight talent

To date, Zone 3 Celta Vigo is one of the biggest development academies in the Vaal.

The academy has produced several household names in South African soccer.

Players who have gone on to make a name for themselves in top-flight soccer include Kamohelo Mahlasela, Bongani Theletsane and Sabelo ‘Bibo’ Radebe, among others.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.