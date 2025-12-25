Network Sport

SA20: Anticipation grows ahead of month-long cricket spectacle

Coaches and players have spoken of excitement and fresh motivation as SA20 season four begins on Boxing Day.

There is plenty of excitement among coaches and players ahead of the fourth season of the SA20 competition starting on Boxing Day, with two-time winning coach Adrian Birrell saying he is quietly confident of winning another trophy with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

According to The Citizen, the Gqeberha-based side coached by Birrell won the first two editions of the SA20 before MI Cape Town claimed the title last season.

Birrell confident despite Markram exit

The Sunrisers, though, will have to make do without inspirational former captain Aiden Markram this season as he will turn out for Durban’s Super Giants.

Birrell says he still has a well-balanced squad capable of going all the way again.

“We’ve done quite well in the previous three years, but we have to start again,” said Birrell.

“It’s a whole new cycle. We’ve lost some players [like Markram] but the team looks pretty strong, it’s well-balanced, there’s a lot of depth … I’m happy with the players we’ve got.

“We’ll look to play a nice attacking brand of cricket and will try to win again and bring another trophy back to the Eastern Cape.”

Breetzke back home

Matthew Breetzke, who has become something of a Proteas white-ball star over the past year, said he was excited about playing SA20 cricket for the Sunrisers.

“I’m really grateful to them for showing so much faith in me, to bring me back home,” said the top-order batter.

“The Sunrisers have built a special reputation and the guys will want to carry on that success. There’s a good culture here and we’re all looking forward to the season.”

Markram leads Super Giants challenge

Markram, just back from a tour of India with the Proteas, also used the word ‘exciting’ when looking ahead to the next month of cricket.

“It’s exciting,” he said about his move to Durban.

“It’s always nice to start something new. I’m looking forward to working with Zulu (coach Lance Klusener), and the staff, and hopefully we can create some new memories and have a fun month together as squad and that our cricket reflects that.”

Markram said the Super Giants squad is a strong one.

“Our strength is the balance in the team. We’ve got some nice all-rounders, mixed with three world-class spinners, and some batters … it’s an exciting, good group of guys.”

The first match of season four takes place on Boxing Day when the defending champions, MI Cape Town, host Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands at 17:30.

