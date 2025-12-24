SA20: Excitement in the air as coaches, players gear up for month of cricket

The Sunrisers are chasing a third title, but will be without Aiden Markram, who'll be in charge of the Super Giants this season.

There’s plenty excitement among the coaches and players ahead of the fourth season of the SA20 competition starting on Boxing Day, with two-time winning coach Adrian Birrell saying he is quietly confident of winning another trophy with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The Gqeberha-based side coached by Birrell won the first two editions of the SA20 before MI Cape Town won the title last season.

Sunrisers chasing third win

The Sunrisers though will have to make do without inspirational former captain Aiden Markram this season as he’ll turn out for Durban’s Super Giants.

Birrell though says he’s got a well-balanced squad that could go all the way again.

“We’ve done quite well in the previous three years, but we have to start again,” said Birrell.

“It’s a whole new cycle. We’ve lost some players [like Markram] but the team looks pretty strong, it’s well-balanced, there’s a lot of depth … I’m happy with the players we’ve got.

“We’ll look to play a nice attacking brand of cricket and will try to win again and bring another trophy back to the Eastern Cape.”

Breetzke back home

Matthew Breetzke, who’s become something of a Proteas white-ball star over the last year, said he was excited about playing SA20 cricket for the Sunrisers.

“I’m really grateful to them for showing so much faith in me, to bring me back home,” said the top order batter.

“The Sunrisers have built a special reputation, and the guys will want to carry on that success. There’s a good culture here, and we’re all looking forward to the season.”

Markram in charge of Super Giants

Markram, just back from a tour of India with the Proteas, also used the word “exciting” when looking ahead to the next month of cricket.

“It’s exciting,” he said about his move to Durban.

“It’s always nice to start something new. I’m looking forward to working with Zulu [coach Lance Klusener], and the staff, and hopefully we can create some new memories and have a fun month together as squad and that our cricket reflects that.”

Markram said the Super Giants squad was a good one. “Our strength is the balance in the team. We’ve got some nice all-rounders, mixed with three world class spinners, and some batters … it’s an exciting, good group of guys.”

The first match of season four takes place on Boxing Day when the defending champions, MI Cape Town host Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands at 5.30pm.

All the squad news and fixtures