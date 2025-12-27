Mossel Bay dad races Trans Agulhas to raise awareness for rare genetic condition

Dwayne Schrader does not so much believe that you only live once. Rather, his dictum is ‘live every day – you only die once’.

Mossel Bay Advertiser reports that learning about his background and the near-future project of this determined Mossel Bay dad shows he seizes every opportunity.

From Durbanville to the open ocean

When Schrader grew up in the Cape northern suburb of Durbanville, Melkbosstrand was the family’s go-to beach, and he could navigate a rubber duck long before mastering any of the diverse sporting disciplines he has practised since.

Rugby featured on Schrader’s sporting agenda but, having spent years on the water with his legendary father, Sakkie Schrader, he was ready to tackle his first Trans Agulhas Challenge at the age of 18 in 1999.

Over the next decade-plus, he completed 12 races with aplomb, most often securing podium finishes.

A pause from racing

Rubber-duck racing is an all-consuming affair and by his mid-30s, Schrader’s focus shifted to career and family matters.

“I took a break from competing in the world’s toughest inflatable boat race 13 years ago, but through Dad’s close bond with the TAC, we were always involved, be it at the start or finish or stops along the way.”

A life-changing diagnosis

Schrader and his wife welcomed a baby boy on August 19, 2024. The couple’s joy turned to concern when their newborn suffered a seizure three hours after birth.

Mossel Bay-based paediatric geneticist Dr Bertram Henderson was instrumental in diagnosing Baby Schrader. A close associate of Rare Diseases SA, Henderson identified Smith-Magenis syndrome, a little-known developmental disorder caused by a chromosome deletion.

Their son was transferred to Panorama Clinic in the Cape, where the diagnosis was confirmed. After processing the news, the Schraders sprang into action.

“Because Smith-Magenis is so rare, kids are often only diagnosed in their teens. We were lucky to have Dr Henderson at hand and, apart from getting our boy the best treatment available, we are on a mission to create awareness around this condition to ensure early diagnosis and support systems for other parents,” explained Schrader.

Racing for awareness

It did not take long for Schrader’s old boat-racing bug to resurface. He contacted TAC organiser Stefan Lindeque.

“I asked if we could use the Trans Agulhas as awareness platform, and Stefan’s immediate response was ‘Go!’ – so then it was time to start working on logistics.”

Schrader roped in rookie partner Arno Moolman (27), a Mossel Bay-based biokineticist and fellow sports fanatic.

“When I told Arno about the Trans Agulhas, he said ‘Oh, those little blow-up boats?’ He put his bum in an inflatable for the first time in February but has since taken to the water like a duck!”

Keen cyclists, the pair have shifted their battleground to the surf and have been training every weekend, often covering 120–150km at a time in preparation for TAC25.

“Doing time on the water is key, and Arno is a fast learner. We also spend hours in the gym, since fitness and strength are essential during four days of intense racing.”

Testing the waters

A key test ahead of TAC25 was the Trans-Atlantic Boat Adventure from October 31 to November 2. Founded by Sakkie Schrader in 1995, the event marked its 30th anniversary this year.

More adventure than race, it also serves as a fundraiser, with premium wines auctioned.

Team and logistics

Schrader and Moolman will race in a boat built by Rowan Hawkes of Aquarius Inflatables in East London, powered by a Yamaha motor engineered by Tim Bosson of TBR Engineering in Cape Town.

Their land crew includes Arno’s father, Arnoldus Moolman, as team manager, along with their partners, Bianca and Natasia.

After its Plettenberg Bay start, the Trans Agulhas Challenge has overnight stops in Mossel Bay, Stilbaai and Struisbaai before finishing in Strand.

“It’s essential to be ready on the beach at 07:00 for each race day’s 08:00 start. Logistics include transport and food, but our land crew is also in charge of the spare engine, fuel cans, gazebos and the like,” explained Schrader.

Support and fundraising

He paid tribute to sponsors backing the campaign, including Group H Logistics, Meyer Towing, Durbanville Bakwerke and Elegant Fuel.

A BackaBuddy platform has also been created for the public to contribute to the awareness campaign, with hopes that money raised will also support Henderson.

“Ideally, we would like to raise R250 000 and we’ve created a BackaBuddy platform so people can sponsor us with, say, R10 for every kilometre completed during this year’s challenge.”

Schrader added that the money will not only assist affected families but also contribute to further research into Smith-Magenis syndrome.

“Timing of the Trans Agulhas Challenge is just perfect. It’s a festive time for families to get together along the beautiful Southern Cape coast. We would like to finish the race safely while gaining maximum exposure for our cause by raising awareness and funds. We’re gunning for the win!”

Those wishing to contribute can visit the BackaBuddy platform linked to Schrader’s campaign.

This year’s Six Gun Grill Trans Agulhas Challenge, powered by Iconic Mossel Bay, sets off from Plettenberg Bay tomorrow for the 37th edition.

