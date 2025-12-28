Springbok Mobi-Unit drafted in as Bulls overhaul coaching staff

Johan Ackermann has turned to the Springboks’ Mobi-Unit in an effort to get the Vodacom Bulls back on track.

The Bulls made a significant shake-up to their coaching team on Tuesday following five consecutive defeats, with assistant coaches Andries Bekker (forwards) and Chris Rossouw (backs) both sacked.

SARugbymag.co.za understands that Paarl Boys’ High director of rugby Neil de Bruin, who previously worked with Ackermann in Japan at the Docomo Red Hurricanes and Urayasu D-Rocks, will replace Rossouw.

Swys de Bruin – Ackermann’s former assistant at the Lions and the current Springbok Women’s head coach – will also lend his expertise, while Ackermann himself will take direct responsibility for the forwards.

In addition, the Bulls will make use of the Springbok Mobi-Unit, which includes former Bok No 8 Duane Vermeulen. The Mobi-Unit is a high-performance ‘think-tank’ of top rugby coaches, established by SA Rugby, to assist elite teams at all age levels.

Vermeulen played for the Bulls from 2019 to 2021, captaining them to the 2020-21 Currie Cup title in a domestic tournament played at full strength during lockdown.

The Bulls have yet to make an official announcement regarding the reported coaching changes.

