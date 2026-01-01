From Alberton to Durban: Albion Wheelers ride with purpose

The Albion Wheelers Cycling Club, the largest road cycling club in the south of Johannesburg with more than 300 members, has once again shown that strong legs can be matched with even stronger hearts.

Comaro Chronicle reports that from From December 13 to 16, the club successfully completed its Alberton to Durban Cycle Tour, a four-day, 700km endurance challenge that delivered relentless climbs, powerful camaraderie, questionable saddle comfort and, most importantly, a meaningful purpose.

Thirty-two determined cyclists, supported by two ever-patient and coffee-fuelled support drivers, rode from Brackendowns to Durban, conquering more than 6 200m of elevation along the way. While the ride pushed riders to their physical limits, it was never about bragging rights.

Through their collective effort, the group raised R25 000 for Bambanani Southdale Community Service, an NPO doing vital work in vulnerable communities, primarily in the south of Johannesburg.

Tour Director Michael Hayes and newly appointed Albion Wheelers chairman Michael Haack said that the tour reflects the club’s growing commitment to giving back.

“Albion Wheelers wants to contribute more meaningfully to community upliftment. Using cycling as a platform allows us to do just that, 1km, and one aching leg, at a time,” they said.

Bambanani Southdale Community Service supports vulnerable communities throughout the year, including weekly soup kitchens in Turffontein that feed more than 300 adults and children.

Each month, the organisation undertakes hands-on community projects ranging from outings with children in the care of Shammah Safe House for abandoned children, to food packs and soup kitchens in informal settlements across southern Johannesburg.

Bambanani also hosts high teas for elderly residents in retirement villages, provides ongoing support to organisations such as the Johannesburg Society for the Blind, and assists with feeding schemes and building projects across Southern Africa.

Bambanani director Michael Ho expressed sincere gratitude to the cyclists, noting that the funds raised are urgently needed and will enable the organisation to continue its vital work both locally and beyond.

Four days of grit, determination and questionable weather decisions

Day one set the tone and soaked the socks. Riders departed Brackendowns in pouring rain that followed them relentlessly to Frankfort in the Free State. Battling wet, pothole-ridden roads, biting cold and a gruelling 170km, the day proved especially tough for first-time tour riders.

Spirits were tested and legs complained loudly, but determination prevailed as every cyclist rolled safely into the finish.

Day two began at 06:00 under ominous skies.

Although the rain stayed away, riders endured freezing morning temperatures and winds gusting up to 35km per hour, a reminder that summer does not always follow the calendar.

The longest day of the tour, a demanding 198km, ended with the iconic climb up Oliviershoek Pass in the Drakensberg, pushing both physical strength and mental resolve to the limit.

Day three brought a welcome change of pace and gravity.

Starting at the summit of Oliviershoek, cyclists enjoyed a scenic descent past Bergville and Winterton en route to Estcourt.

Here, the much-anticipated King and Queen of the Mountain challenge up Griffin’s Hill took place, a 4km climb that somehow feels longer every time.

Victories went to Corrie Victor and Suzanne King, followed by a well-earned celebratory pause at the summit before the group continued towards the Midlands.

Members of the local cycling club travelled from Alberton to Durban. Photo: Supplied

Day four delivered one final, brutal test.

In stark contrast to the cold and rain of day one, riders faced searing heat on the 170km stretch from the Midlands to Umhlanga.

Temperatures averaged 37°C and peaked at an exhausting 47°C in places, pushing already fatigued bodies and very tired legs to their absolute limits.

The reward was undeniable, the sight of the Umhlanga finish line and an overwhelming sense of achievement for every cyclist who endured rain, wind, cold, heat and countless hills.

Reflecting on the journey, Haack said that the conditions were brutal, but the grit, mental strength and determination shown by the cyclists were truly inspirational. Almost everyone pushed through to the end with a smile on their face.

While a handful of riders were unable to complete the full distance, their commitment and effort were no less commendable.

The Albion Wheelers Durban Cycle Tour once again demonstrated that cycling is about far more than kilometres and climbs.

It is about teamwork, resilience, perseverance, shared laughter and making a meaningful difference beyond the road.

The club also extended its sincere thanks to 32Gi for sponsoring products that kept riders fuelled and hydrated throughout the demanding four-day tour.