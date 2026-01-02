Proteas Men’s squad announced for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The South African Men’s selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

T20 International (T20I) captain Aiden Markram will lead the side, which includes maiden T20 world cup call-ups for Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka and Jason Smith.

Smith, who made his T20I debut in 2024, boasts a strike rate of 128.30. One of his most recent standout performances came in the T20 Challenge, where he struck an unbeaten 68 off 19 balls to steer the Hollywoodbets Dolphins into the playoffs in November. He is currently representing MI Cape Town in the Betway SA20.

Kagiso Rabada returns to the T20I setup after missing the recent white-ball tour against India due to a rib injury. Another notable inclusion is paceman Anrich Nortje, who finished as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where South Africa ended as runners-up.

The squad also includes experienced batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller, along with spinner Keshav Maharaj, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Marco Jansen.

South Africa is drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates, and will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad, India.

Mix of experience and youth

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate the players who will be representing South Africa at their maiden T20 World Cup. This is an incredible opportunity for them in what was a difficult squad to select,” said Patrick Moroney, the convener of selectors for the Proteas Men’s team.

“We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka. We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through.”

Head coach Shukri Conrad added: “We are returning to the subcontinent, where we recently competed against hosts India. The experience we gained playing in those conditions will undoubtedly benefit us as we head into this tournament.

“Many of the players selected for the world cup squad were on that trip and experienced first-hand the pitches that we will likely encounter, and that will stand them in good stead once we get to India.”

“We do have one more T20I series against the West Indies before we depart for the world cup, and that squad will be announced later this month.”

South Africa Men’s squad – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (DP World Lions), Tony de Zorzi (World Sports Betting Western Province), Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (World Sports Betting Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kwena Maphaka (DP World Lions), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions) and Jason Smith (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

Management

Shukri Conrad (head coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (team manager), Ashwell Prince (batting coach), Piet Botha (bowling coach), Kruger van Wyk (fielding coach), Albie Morkel (specialist consultant), Runeshan Moodley (strength and conditioning coach), Matthew Reuben (performance analyst), Sizwe Hadebe (physiotherapist), Dr Salih Solomon (team doctor), Kyle Botha (logistics and masseur), Lucy Davey (media manager) and Brian Khonto (security officer).

Group D fixtures

February 9 at 15:30: South Africa vs Canada – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 11 at 07:30: South Africa vs Afghanistan – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 14 at 15:30: New Zealand vs South Africa – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 18 at 07:30: South Africa vs United Arab Emirates – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

