From ICU to podium: Bryanston Primary School’s Akhile Ncube claims top honours

At its 2025 Sports and Culture Awards, Bryanston Primary School celebrated an extraordinary young athlete whose journey is as inspiring as his achievements.

Sandton Chronicle reports that 13-year-old Akhile Ncube walked away with an impressive list of honours: Victor Ludorum 2025, Athletics Player of the Year, Swimmer of the Year, and half-colours for athletics, a remarkable achievement that reflects years of dedication, discipline and heart.

Akhile’s love affair with swimming began almost as soon as he could walk. He first entered the water at the age of two, but it was at eight years old that he truly realised swimming was more than just a sport; it was his passion. “That was the moment I knew I was good at it, and I never looked back,” he said.

Growing up in a family of runners, sport was always a way of life. Watching his parents run, Akhile admired the peace and happiness it brought them and soon found the same joy in both swimming and athletics.

Every training session became an opportunity to push himself, not only to succeed, but to make those around him proud.

One of the most defining moments of Akhile’s journey came at just 10 years old. What began as abdominal pain turned into a life-threatening emergency when doctors discovered his appendix had burst.

“Pus was spreading through my liver and other organs. I had to go through two surgeries and was in intensive care for six days. Due to the bed rest, I lost a significant amount of weight and had to learn how to walk again.

“At that point, I was scared and most worried about how I would regain the muscle to continue my sports. I had to start completely afresh. This experience taught me that when the unexpected happens, you need to get back up on your feet and keep going because you are on this earth for a reason. Since then, whenever I’m down, I always get up.”

While medals and awards are meaningful, Akhile’s most treasured moments are deeply personal. From daily after-school swimming sessions with his mother and brother, to the simple but powerful advice his father always gave him: ‘Don’t forget to have fun’, these memories remind him why he started.

In athletics, reaching provincial trials stands out as a highlight. Although he didn’t progress to the next round, the experience left him more motivated than ever. “The job’s not done. I’ll try again this year,” he said.

Looking ahead, Akhile dreams big. His goals include swimming the Midmar Mile in 2026, gaining exposure to higher-level swimming teams and galas, and one day representing South Africa at national level.

Beyond sport, he is passionate about inspiring younger children to believe in themselves and grow in confidence.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.