Amanzimtoti rugby sensation to represent Zimbabwe at Rugby World Cup

After taking a leap of faith to follow his dreams, emigrating from Zimbabwe to play rugby in South Africa, Keith Mazarura (27) has received the call to represent Zimbabwe in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

South Coast Sun reports that Mazarura, born in Harare, took up rugby at the age of eight. Since then, it has been his only dream to play rugby professionally and in the world cup.

Now, with a dream that felt so out of reach when he was a boy, he is training with his countrymen on home soil for a chance to achieve greatness.

“Teachers have this thing of asking kids what they want to do when they grow up. Sport from an African background is so rarely seen as something viable to focus on for the future. So I never spoke about it, not even to my parents. Deep inside, my dream has always been rugby, since the moment I touched a rugby ball. With the opportunity I have now, it’s a dream come true,” says Mazarura.

His idol, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, inspired him from a young age. He decided to move from Zimbabwe as he felt the environment didn’t enable him to pursue his lifelong goals.

“Miraculously, one day I got in touch with a coach from Amanzimtoti, and that’s how I came down. I left behind everything. My parents thought it was the most foolish thing I’ve done in my life, but I knew what I had within me. Since coming here, I’ve grown as a man and as a rugby player, and my game knowledge has drastically grown. It has been a treasure to be here,” says Mazarura.

In 2021, before emigrating, he was part of the national team in Zimbabwe, but an injury set him back a year. Years later, he was called back but was nursing another injury, and he knew he was not an effective player.

After flip-flopping between several positions in his rugby career, he is now a utility backline. He explains that playing all the positions, playing with many players, working with countless coaches, and as a coach himself, his game has levelled up.

Who is Mazarura outside of rugby?

“I’m a child of God. That has driven my personality and character. Everything I am is because of Him, and I’m sure there is a lot more in store for me,” says Mazarura.

He says is a sensitive, emotional person, but also loving, caring and quiet. He laughs when he says an introvert, but loves people, especially helping people, which he says is in his nature.

Mazarura has played drums in church since he was young and loves music.

Fostering young talent

He adds that raising youth talent is important to him and he advises young players to focus on micro-skills like catching, passing and kicking. “Watch full rugby matches, study, put in work at the gym, stay healthy and never give up. Be willing to learn,” says Mazarura.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.