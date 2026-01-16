Network Sport

Amanzimtoti rugby sensation to represent Zimbabwe at Rugby World Cup

From a childhood dream to training on home soil, a Zimbabwe-born utility back has turned years of sacrifice, setbacks and belief into a shot on rugby’s biggest stage.

33 minutes ago
Nikhil Gopichand 2 minutes read
Keith Mazarura.
Keith Mazarura.

After taking a leap of faith to follow his dreams, emigrating from Zimbabwe to play rugby in South Africa, Keith Mazarura (27) has received the call to represent Zimbabwe in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

South Coast Sun reports that Mazarura, born in Harare, took up rugby at the age of eight. Since then, it has been his only dream to play rugby professionally and in the world cup.

Now, with a dream that felt so out of reach when he was a boy, he is training with his countrymen on home soil for a chance to achieve greatness.

“Teachers have this thing of asking kids what they want to do when they grow up. Sport from an African background is so rarely seen as something viable to focus on for the future. So I never spoke about it, not even to my parents. Deep inside, my dream has always been rugby, since the moment I touched a rugby ball. With the opportunity I have now, it’s a dream come true,” says Mazarura.

His idol, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, inspired him from a young age. He decided to move from Zimbabwe as he felt the environment didn’t enable him to pursue his lifelong goals.

“Miraculously, one day I got in touch with a coach from Amanzimtoti, and that’s how I came down. I left behind everything. My parents thought it was the most foolish thing I’ve done in my life, but I knew what I had within me. Since coming here, I’ve grown as a man and as a rugby player, and my game knowledge has drastically grown. It has been a treasure to be here,” says Mazarura.

In 2021, before emigrating, he was part of the national team in Zimbabwe, but an injury set him back a year. Years later, he was called back but was nursing another injury, and he knew he was not an effective player.

After flip-flopping between several positions in his rugby career, he is now a utility backline. He explains that playing all the positions, playing with many players, working with countless coaches, and as a coach himself, his game has levelled up.

Who is Mazarura outside of rugby?

“I’m a child of God. That has driven my personality and character. Everything I am is because of Him, and I’m sure there is a lot more in store for me,” says Mazarura.

He says is a sensitive, emotional person, but also loving, caring and quiet. He laughs when he says an introvert, but loves people, especially helping people, which he says is in his nature.

Mazarura has played drums in church since he was young and loves music.

Fostering young talent

He adds that raising youth talent is important to him and he advises young players to focus on micro-skills like catching, passing and kicking. “Watch full rugby matches, study, put in work at the gym, stay healthy and never give up. Be willing to learn,” says Mazarura.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

33 minutes ago
Nikhil Gopichand 2 minutes read

Nikhil Gopichand

With just over three years in community journalism, he is relatively new to the scene. He has a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English Literature and Psychology. With the South Coast Sun, he focuses on a wide berth of beats, covering human-interest, sports and hard news stories. He has a particular affinity for photography, and a deep love for learning about people and the community.

Related Articles

KZN dancer to represent South Africa on European dance tour

24 minutes ago
Man in black rugby jersey holding a rugby ball with the word ruby written in white at the bottom of the image

Stormers geared for Champions Cup ‘playoff’ against Leicester

20 hours ago

Titans captain honoured for excellence beyond the boundary

January 15, 2026
James Nijmeijer racing on a track.

Young Randburg rider to build on 2025 class debut success

January 14, 2026
Back to top button