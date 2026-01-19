Network Sport

Watch: KZN rowers finish 3rd in 4 800km World’s Toughest Row across Atlantic

Rowers from Pietermaritzburg claimed third place in the gruelling World’s Toughest Row, overcoming harsh conditions as SA’s sole representatives.

23 hours ago
Jerry Barnes 1 minute read
The Pietermaritzburg-based Ocean Mavericks complete the World's Toughest Row. Photo: Supplied

As the first South African democratic president, the late Nelson Mandela, said many years ago: “It looks impossible until it’s done.”

The Witness reports that the crew and members of the Ocean Mavericks club in Pietermaritzburg, Martin Hall, Jean-Paul Briner, Angelo Wilkie-Page and Matt Botha, displayed bravery and sealed third place in the recent World’s Toughest Row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Only South African representatives

Many clubs and participants from around the globe took part in the event and the KZN quartet were the only South African representatives.

Previously, The Witness reported that the event was a gruelling 4 800km journey across the Atlantic Ocean that tested their endurance, discipline and resolve.

Podium finish confirmed

One of the team’s assistants, Marc Germiquet, yesterday confirmed that the local warriors bravely managed a podium finish to make the country proud.

Germiquet also indicated that about 20 countries took part and that the race was still ongoing, with other teams expected to take a few more hours to wrap it up. He praised the local rowers for braving tough conditions and for working as a team from the start, despite taking part for the first time.

He added that their tactics, toughness and team effort carried them through.

“This is not just a huge success — we must remember that they were taking part in this event for the first time. I think what really carried them is that they did a lot of ventures together. They worked as a team, displayed brotherhood spirit and were strong all the way,” said Germiquet.

‘Unique South African qualities’

Germiquet also said the local team displayed many strong elements unique to South Africans during the competition.

“Although it was such a long and difficult race, as South Africans they showed resilience, patience and that never give up attitude.

“This is exactly what is unique about South Africans.”

Watch the videos:

