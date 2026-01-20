Petition urges professionalisation of lower-tier SA soccer

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has acknowledged the growing petition calling for greater protection and professionalisation of lower-tier South African soccer players, saying it has taken note of the concerns raised by players and communities.

Fourways Review reports the petition was started by Fourways resident and soccer player Thato Molomo, the founder of Molomo Marketing, who is calling on soccer authorities and government to address what the petition describes as the neglect and exploitation of players in lower-tier leagues.

Concerns raised by players

The petition highlights the lack of formal contracts, income security and medical protection for players in competitions such as the ABC Motsepe League and the Hollywoodbets Regional League, warning these conditions leave athletes financially vulnerable and force many to abandon their careers prematurely.

Department response

Spokesperson for the office of the minister of sport, arts and culture Stacey-Lee Khojane said that while the department takes note of the details of the petition, contractual and income-related matters fall outside the purview of government, both in terms of the statutes of sport bodies as well as the South African Sport Law.

She added that the department is nevertheless pursuing interventions to support athletes.

“Notwithstanding this, and in recognition of the challenges faced by athletes, the department is in the process of securing group risk benefits and flexible insurance solutions tailored to the needs of South African athletes.

“These interventions aim to ensure access to appropriate and adequate life cover, funeral cover and a hospitalisation assistance plan.”

Professionalisation and development

On efforts to professionalise lower-division soccer, Khojane said: “The department is working in collaboration with the provincial departments responsible for sport, arts and culture, as well as the federations, to implement the club development programme, which, among other objectives, seeks to address the matters raised.”

Khojane said the same programme also targets concerns around community clubs and youth development.

“The aforementioned development programme also addresses concerns relating to the sustainability of community-based clubs, and the development of youth within these leagues.”

Calls for intervention

The petition has called on stakeholders, including the South African Football Association (Safa), the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the National Soccer League and government, to urgently intervene, warning continued neglect of lower-tier soccer threatens the future of players, community clubs and South Africa’s long-term competitiveness in the sport.

When asked for comment, Fhatuwani Mpfuni from the PSL said the ABC Motsepe and Hollywoodbets Regional Leagues are administered by Safa, recommending enquiries be directed to them.

No response has been received from Safa or other stakeholders as yet.

